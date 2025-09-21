TLDR XRP Ledger has reached a milestone of 7 million active accounts, showcasing significant growth. The number of active accounts on the XRP Ledger currently stands at 7,000,768. Active accounts on the XRP Ledger are defined by holding a minimum balance of one XRP. XRPScan reported that 14,202,427 XRP have been permanently burned. A total [...] The post XRP Ledger Surpasses 7 Million Active Accounts, Marking New Milestone appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR XRP Ledger has reached a milestone of 7 million active accounts, showcasing significant growth. The number of active accounts on the XRP Ledger currently stands at 7,000,768. Active accounts on the XRP Ledger are defined by holding a minimum balance of one XRP. XRPScan reported that 14,202,427 XRP have been permanently burned. A total [...] The post XRP Ledger Surpasses 7 Million Active Accounts, Marking New Milestone appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP Ledger Surpasses 7 Million Active Accounts, Marking New Milestone

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/21 23:57
XRP
XRP

TLDR

  • XRP Ledger has reached a milestone of 7 million active accounts, showcasing significant growth.
  • The number of active accounts on the XRP Ledger currently stands at 7,000,768.
  • Active accounts on the XRP Ledger are defined by holding a minimum balance of one XRP.
  • XRPScan reported that 14,202,427 XRP have been permanently burned.
  • A total of 35,308,793,467 XRP is currently held in escrow on the XRP Ledger.

XRPScan, an XRP Ledger (XRPL) explorer and analysis platform, announced that the number of active accounts on the XRPL has surpassed seven million. The milestone was revealed in a recent update accompanied by a screenshot showing the current active account count at 7,000,768. This marks a significant achievement for the XRP Ledger as it continues to grow.

Active Accounts on XRP Ledger Reach 7 Million

XRPScan reported the milestone of seven million active accounts on the XRP Ledger. The platform shared an updated figure of 7,000,768 active accounts. This figure highlights the increasing adoption of the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem.

The milestone reflects the number of accounts meeting the minimum balance requirement of one XRP. XRPScan emphasized that an account is considered “active” if it holds at least the required balance. It is important to note that the designation of “active” is based solely on maintaining this minimum balance, not on transaction frequency.

The update confirms that the XRP Ledger continues to grow in terms of active accounts. The platform’s metrics help monitor and measure the network’s expansion. As the number of active accounts grows, the XRP Ledger’s overall use and popularity seem to increase steadily.

XRPL Supply and Escrow Details

Along with the account count milestone, XRPScan provided additional data on the XRP Ledger’s supply. The total maximum supply of XRP remains at 100 billion, with 99,985,797,573 XRP available. The circulating supply is currently at 64,662,801,679 XRP.

XRPScan also highlighted that 14,202,427 XRP have been permanently burned. Additionally, 35,308,793,467 XRP are currently held in escrow. This escrow reserve is part of the ongoing supply management on the XRP Ledger.

XRPScan’s insights provide a clear overview of the XRP Ledger’s supply dynamics. The platform’s transparency ensures that users and stakeholders have a reliable understanding of supply and distribution. These details also contribute to tracking the network’s long-term health and growth.

Defining Active Accounts on the XRP Ledger

In response to an inquiry from an X user, XRPScan clarified the criteria for active accounts. The basic requirement to be considered active is holding a minimum balance of one XRP. XRPScan confirmed that the definition of an active account is based solely on meeting this balance requirement.

This clarification means that the XRP Ledger counts all accounts with the minimum balance, regardless of transaction activity. The report makes it clear that activity is not linked to transaction frequency. Instead, it is purely based on an account’s ability to meet the XRP Ledger’s minimum balance.

The definition of active accounts is essential for understanding the network’s growth. XRPScan’s transparency helps users grasp the current state of the XRP Ledger. This milestone demonstrates the XRP Ledger’s ongoing development and use in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The post XRP Ledger Surpasses 7 Million Active Accounts, Marking New Milestone appeared first on CoinCentral.








