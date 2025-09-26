The post XRP Ledger Tops $1B Stablecoin Volume as XRP Eyes Major Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRPL Breaks into Institutional DeFi’s Top Tier with $1B+ Monthly Stablecoin Volume According to Ripple’s recent report, The Next Phase of Institutional DeFi on XRPL: Credit, Compliance, and Confidentiality, institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) has officially crossed the tipping point, from experimental pilot projects to billion-dollar scale adoption.  The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is emerging as a leading settlement layer for both crypto-native enterprises and regulated financial institutions. Over the last year, XRPL has achieved several key milestones that underscore its growing relevance in institutional-grade DeFi. Most notably, the ledger recorded its first month surpassing $1 billion in stablecoin volume, a threshold that signals deeper liquidity and increasing trust from market participants.  In addition, XRPL has firmly positioned itself among the top 10 blockchains for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, further validating its infrastructure for bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation. XRP drives XRPL’s evolution because each feature boosting institutional utility fuels demand and expands real-world use cases, cementing its role as a leading blockchain for finance. Additionally, the XRPL is emerging as a key backbone for two of today’s fastest-growing financial use cases: stablecoin payments and collateral management, with tokenization as its foundation.  What started as a bold vision for regulated, on-chain finance is quickly becoming an industry standard. The next challenge entails scaling XRPL with the right balance of innovation, compliance, and reliability. On the other hand, two key drivers of XRPL’s next institutional DeFi phase include a native lending protocol and privacy-focused zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) with accountability. Source: Ripple XRP on the Brink: Sistine Research Signals Major Expansionary Move Ahead On-chain analytics from Sistine Research suggest XRP is poised for a major expansion, as its recurring price compressions, narrowing into tighter ranges, signal an imminent breakout. Source: Sistine Research Presently, XRP is in its third compression cycle since the last… The post XRP Ledger Tops $1B Stablecoin Volume as XRP Eyes Major Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRPL Breaks into Institutional DeFi’s Top Tier with $1B+ Monthly Stablecoin Volume According to Ripple’s recent report, The Next Phase of Institutional DeFi on XRPL: Credit, Compliance, and Confidentiality, institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) has officially crossed the tipping point, from experimental pilot projects to billion-dollar scale adoption.  The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is emerging as a leading settlement layer for both crypto-native enterprises and regulated financial institutions. Over the last year, XRPL has achieved several key milestones that underscore its growing relevance in institutional-grade DeFi. Most notably, the ledger recorded its first month surpassing $1 billion in stablecoin volume, a threshold that signals deeper liquidity and increasing trust from market participants.  In addition, XRPL has firmly positioned itself among the top 10 blockchains for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, further validating its infrastructure for bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation. XRP drives XRPL’s evolution because each feature boosting institutional utility fuels demand and expands real-world use cases, cementing its role as a leading blockchain for finance. Additionally, the XRPL is emerging as a key backbone for two of today’s fastest-growing financial use cases: stablecoin payments and collateral management, with tokenization as its foundation.  What started as a bold vision for regulated, on-chain finance is quickly becoming an industry standard. The next challenge entails scaling XRPL with the right balance of innovation, compliance, and reliability. On the other hand, two key drivers of XRPL’s next institutional DeFi phase include a native lending protocol and privacy-focused zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) with accountability. Source: Ripple XRP on the Brink: Sistine Research Signals Major Expansionary Move Ahead On-chain analytics from Sistine Research suggest XRP is poised for a major expansion, as its recurring price compressions, narrowing into tighter ranges, signal an imminent breakout. Source: Sistine Research Presently, XRP is in its third compression cycle since the last…

XRP Ledger Tops $1B Stablecoin Volume as XRP Eyes Major Breakout

2025/09/26
XRPL Breaks into Institutional DeFi’s Top Tier with $1B+ Monthly Stablecoin Volume

According to Ripple’s recent report, The Next Phase of Institutional DeFi on XRPL: Credit, Compliance, and Confidentiality, institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) has officially crossed the tipping point, from experimental pilot projects to billion-dollar scale adoption. 

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is emerging as a leading settlement layer for both crypto-native enterprises and regulated financial institutions.

Over the last year, XRPL has achieved several key milestones that underscore its growing relevance in institutional-grade DeFi. Most notably, the ledger recorded its first month surpassing $1 billion in stablecoin volume, a threshold that signals deeper liquidity and increasing trust from market participants. 

In addition, XRPL has firmly positioned itself among the top 10 blockchains for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, further validating its infrastructure for bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation.

XRP drives XRPL’s evolution because each feature boosting institutional utility fuels demand and expands real-world use cases, cementing its role as a leading blockchain for finance.

Additionally, the XRPL is emerging as a key backbone for two of today’s fastest-growing financial use cases: stablecoin payments and collateral management, with tokenization as its foundation. 

What started as a bold vision for regulated, on-chain finance is quickly becoming an industry standard. The next challenge entails scaling XRPL with the right balance of innovation, compliance, and reliability.

On the other hand, two key drivers of XRPL’s next institutional DeFi phase include a native lending protocol and privacy-focused zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) with accountability.

Source: Ripple

XRP on the Brink: Sistine Research Signals Major Expansionary Move Ahead

On-chain analytics from Sistine Research suggest XRP is poised for a major expansion, as its recurring price compressions, narrowing into tighter ranges, signal an imminent breakout.

Source: Sistine Research

Presently, XRP is in its third compression cycle since the last U.S. election, each forming at higher price points. This recurring pattern signals a strong upward bias and a growing buildup of market energy, often a precursor to explosive price moves like $3.7, $4.9, and $7.5 as compressed liquidity and sentiment unwind.

Notably, Sistine Research emphasizes that XRP is in its tightest compression of this cycle, amplifying the likelihood of a powerful breakout. In technical analysis, prolonged compressions act like coiled springs, the tighter they hold, the stronger the release.

Conclusion

XRPL’s surge in institutional DeFi is reshaping finance with more than $1B monthly stablecoin volume, top-10 RWA activity, and a framework prioritizing credit, compliance, and confidentiality.

On the other hand, XRP’s current compression, the tightest in this cycle, signals a market on the verge of a decisive move. With liquidity coiled into narrow ranges and consecutive higher price points forming since the election, the conditions are ripe for a significant breakout. 

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11280/xrp-ledger-s-big-leap-1-b-monthly-stablecoin-volume-meets-a-coiled-xrp

