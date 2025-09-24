XRP Meets DeFi as Flare Launches FXRP v1.2 on Mainnet

Flare’s long-anticipated bridge between XRP and decentralized finance is live. FAssets are on Flare mainnet today, beginning with FXRP v1.2. For the first time, XRP holders can mint a one-to-one representation of their holdings, FXRP, and use it across Flare’s growing DeFi stack. Flare’s team calls this the start of an “XRP DeFi awakening,” and the platform has shipped the tools for holders to start putting XRP to work immediately.

What are FAssets and Why They Matter

FAssets are Flare’s mechanism for bringing non–smart-contract assets like XRP into an EVM-compatible DeFi environment. Each FAsset is a 1:1 representation of the original token (so XRP → FXRP), backed by an over-collateralized network of independent agents and Flare’s on-chain data protocols. In practice, that means XRP, which itself doesn’t run smart contracts, can now participate natively in DEX trading, lending markets, stablecoin minting, liquid staking and other composable DeFi primitives on Flare.

The big value proposition is composability: once minted, FXRP moves freely across Flare’s DeFi ecosystem and can be integrated directly into protocols as a native building block, without kludgy workarounds. That opens pathways for XRP liquidity to power everything from automated market maker pools to collateralized loans and synthetic assets.

Multiple Audits and Continuous Monitoring

Flare frames FAssets security as an ongoing commitment. The system has already passed multiple independent audits. The launch notes at least four audits by firms, including Zellic and Coinspect, and has been tested through Immunefi-backed bug bounties and community reviews like Code4rena. On top of that, Flare says FAssets and other DeFi apps on the chain are monitored around the clock by Hypernative, and there are rapid-response procedures in place to deal with incidents.

Why such layered safeguards? Because FAssets handle high-value, complex operations, trustless bridging, collateral management and multi-chain minting, where institutional and retail stakeholders both expect continuous verification and resilience against new threat vectors. The Flare Foundation says it will continue investing in “robust, scalable security measures” to keep the system reliable for institutional actors and the XRP community.

How to Get FXRP

There are several ways to acquire FXRP: minting it yourself, swapping on Flare DEXes, or using wallets with built-in functionality.

1. Mint FXRP (Self-minting)

Hold XRP on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

If your XRP sits on an exchange, withdraw it to a self-custody wallet that supports both XRPL and Flare. Examples mentioned include Ledger and Bifrost.

Use AU or Oracle Daemon to mint FXRP.

Please note that minting is capped at 5 million FXRP in week one to support a secure rollout; the cap will ramp up gradually thereafter. For a guided walk-through, Flare provides an FXRP minting video and technical docs at https://dev.flare.network/fassets/overview.

2. Swap on DEXes

If you prefer not to mint, FXRP will also be available on Flare DEXes. The process is straightforward: acquire any Flare token, go to a DEX such as SparkDEX, BlazeSwap or Enosys, connect your wallet, and swap for FXRP.

3. Wallets with native support

Wallets like Luminite and Oxen Flow are positioned to make onboarding smoother. Luminite supports FAssets minting and redeeming, cross-chain bridging, and a built-in swap for FXRP; Flare says Luminite will soon route EVM tokens directly to XRP on XRPL (via Stargate + FAssets) without manual hops.

Oxen Flow is a self-custody mobile wallet designed to let users stake and swap FXRP, bridge assets while keeping full key control, and track earnings while using Flare’s cross-chain features.

What’s Being Rewarded

To jumpstart liquidity and on-chain usage, Flare is distributing launch incentives in rFLR to DeFi pools that materially add to total value locked and on-chain activity. Key initial incentive targets include:

Kinetic FXRP Supply — target APR ~5%.



— target APR ~5%. Kinetic FXRP/USDT₮0 Isolated Pool — designed to isolate risk, with UST₮0 as the primary borrow asset against FXRP.



— designed to isolate risk, with UST₮0 as the primary borrow asset against FXRP. FXRP/USDT₮0 Liquidity Pools on SparkDEX, BlazeSwap and Enosys — target APR ~50%.

These incentives are framed as the start, not the finish. Over the coming weeks, Flare plans deeper integrations: FXRP will be enabled as collateral in Enosys Loans (CDP) with an rFLR-incentivized stability pool to back the platform’s first XRP-backed stablecoin.

A yield market (launch soon) aims to add incentivized LPs for perpetual tokens and curated vaults for easier yield management. When Firelight launches and stXRP (liquid staked XRP) becomes available, Flare expects a larger “XRPFi flywheel” — more partners, more collateral options, and more DeFi utility for XRP.

The Short Take

FXRP’s arrival on Flare is a major step for XRP liquidity. It turns a non–smart-contract native asset into a composable DeFi primitive on an EVM-compatible chain. With layered audits, continuous monitoring and a cautious minting cap at launch, Flare is signaling a security-first approach while offering aggressive incentives to bootstrap activity.

For XRP holders and DeFi builders, the question now is how quickly the ecosystem will absorb FXRP and what new products will emerge from tapping XRP liquidity in permissionless finance. Flare invites the community to start minting, swapping and integrating FXRP. The XRP DeFi awakening, Flare says, starts now.