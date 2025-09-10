$XRP Nears ATH as ETF Approval Odds Hit 93%; Wall Street Pepe Scales on Solana

Ripple’s $XRP just hit $3, edging closer to its $3.60 ATH. A notable driver? The 98% likelihood of US ETF approval, boosting expectations of heightened institutional demand.

On the back of this, another altcoin is turning heads. It’s dubbed Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), and it recently expanded from Ethereum to Solana ahead of new exchange listings.

Analyst Predicts $XRP ETFs to Spark Steady Dip-Buying

On Polymarket (an aptly named on-chain prediction market held on Polygon), there are increasingly high hopes of a Ripple ETF being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before 2026 kicks off.

The market is pricing in a 93% chance of an $XRP approval this year, up by a commendable 16% compared to last month.

According to crypto analyst ‘Jungle’ on X, the approval of an $XRP ETF could trigger steady institutional dip-buying as opposed to panic selling.

His reasoning stems from the performance of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT). It has continued to grow its assets under management even during turbulent times for $BTC, a clear sign institutions are steadily accumulating rather than exiting during volatility.

This could be precisely what’s fueling $XRP’s momentum. On the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, $XRP sits around 55.7. Readings above 50 typically signal that buyers have the upper hand.

To top it off, the technical analysis suggests that $XRP isn’t in overbought territory. As such, it suggests that there’s wiggle room for the crypto to grow before conditions become overheated.

Naturally, this creates the foundation for another potential push toward its ATH if buying pressure returns. Of course, the SEC approving an $XRP ETF could be a major catalyst.

But $XRP isn’t the only altcoin positioned for success. The broader market is rewarding projects that pair strong communities with scalable infrastructure, and one standout coin attracting attention is $WEPE.

Wall Street Pepe Enjoys Solana’s Fast Speeds & Low Fees

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) might have started life on Ethereum, but it now claims to be ‘the best Solana meme coin of 2025.’

It has joined Solana to take advantage of its far faster speeds and lower costs. And it’s no wonder, as Solana handles 1,198 transactions per second (TPS) on average, making it 59x faster than Ethereum’s 20 TPS.

To top it off, Solana’s block times are just 0.4 seconds compared to Ethereum’s 12 seconds. For $WEPE, the expansion was likely a logical move.

To ensure fairness across both ecosystems in which it supports, you can swap $WEPE on Ethereum for $WEPE on Solana at a 1:1 ratio. Doing so helps stabilize the token’s value and maintain parity between both chains. So it’s not surprising that 3.2M $WEPE has migrated from $ETH to $SOL.

Also helping to keep $WEPE’s supply balance is its buyback-and-burn mechanism. It removes tokens from circulation across both Ethereum and Solana while keeping the overall token supply capped at 200B.

It’s also worth noting that liquidity for $WEPE on Solana isn’t outsourced. Instead, it comes directly from the project’s treasury, making the move more sustainable and less reliant on external capital. An additional boon of $WEPE is its exclusive NFT collection – ‘Non-Fungible Toads’ – designed to boost social engagement and reward early supporters.

Just 5K NFTs will ever be minted, with whitelist spots allocated to the most engaged community members: 1K to Alpha Chat members, 1.5K for quest participants, 500 as community rewards, and 2K released publicly on a first-come, first-served basis.

All of these developments come on the heels of major exchange listings that’ll boost $WEPE’s visibility and position the meme coin for broader adoption.

Verdict – Altcoin Buzz Builds on $XRP ETF Speculation & $WEPE’s Solana Expansion

With hype around $XRP building around ETF speculation and $WEPE going multi-chain with community rewards, both projects are gaining traction.

Together, they show how strong narratives, robust community support, and scalability can bolster market traction.

Now’s an excellent time to buy $WEPE on presale for $0.001, before it’s listed on some of the best crypto exchanges and its price likely rockets.

But only time can truly tell its success. For this reason, do your own research and don’t invest more than you’d be sad to lose.

