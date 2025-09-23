The post XRP Needs Only a Fraction of Bitcoin Flows for Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts say 5% of Bitcoin’s flows could spark XRP’s next explosive rally. XRP’s smaller market cap magnifies price moves up to 13x versus Bitcoin. ETF inflows could accelerate capital rotation and trigger strong upside. Crypto market watchers are debating what analysts are calling the “hydraulic pipe effect,” a theory that explains why XRP could surge with only a fraction of the capital that typically flows into Bitcoin.  The idea is straightforward in that XRP’s smaller market size acts like a narrow pipe compared to Bitcoin’s wider one. When even a modest amount of capital moves from the larger pipe into the smaller one, the pressure magnifies and produces outsized results. Dr. Jim Willie’s Analogy On the Black Swan Capitalist podcast, Dr. Jim Willie laid out the case. He compared Bitcoin’s massive market cap to a wide hydraulic pipe, and XRP’s smaller capitalization to a narrower one. According to him, if just 5% of Bitcoin’s capital rotated into XRP, the effect could send the token surging. The science behind the analogy is based on physics, that is, an area scales with the square of the radius. Apply that logic to capital flows, and suddenly XRP’s smaller size looks like a multiplier waiting to happen. Related: XRP Buy Signal Flashes; History Backs 70% Chance of Major Price Rally Rob Cunningham Adds Market Math Crypto analyst Rob Cunningham expanded on Willie’s point by putting numbers to it. He noted that Bitcoin’s market is about 13 times larger than XRP’s. Therefore, he explained that the same amount of money that barely shifts Bitcoin’s price will have 13 times more effect on XRP’s price. Meanwhile, Cunningham clarified that although scientific assumptions and mathematical calculations are clear, several factors determine the outcome of events in the cryptocurrency market. Particularly, he added that smaller order books and… The post XRP Needs Only a Fraction of Bitcoin Flows for Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts say 5% of Bitcoin’s flows could spark XRP’s next explosive rally. XRP’s smaller market cap magnifies price moves up to 13x versus Bitcoin. ETF inflows could accelerate capital rotation and trigger strong upside. Crypto market watchers are debating what analysts are calling the “hydraulic pipe effect,” a theory that explains why XRP could surge with only a fraction of the capital that typically flows into Bitcoin.  The idea is straightforward in that XRP’s smaller market size acts like a narrow pipe compared to Bitcoin’s wider one. When even a modest amount of capital moves from the larger pipe into the smaller one, the pressure magnifies and produces outsized results. Dr. Jim Willie’s Analogy On the Black Swan Capitalist podcast, Dr. Jim Willie laid out the case. He compared Bitcoin’s massive market cap to a wide hydraulic pipe, and XRP’s smaller capitalization to a narrower one. According to him, if just 5% of Bitcoin’s capital rotated into XRP, the effect could send the token surging. The science behind the analogy is based on physics, that is, an area scales with the square of the radius. Apply that logic to capital flows, and suddenly XRP’s smaller size looks like a multiplier waiting to happen. Related: XRP Buy Signal Flashes; History Backs 70% Chance of Major Price Rally Rob Cunningham Adds Market Math Crypto analyst Rob Cunningham expanded on Willie’s point by putting numbers to it. He noted that Bitcoin’s market is about 13 times larger than XRP’s. Therefore, he explained that the same amount of money that barely shifts Bitcoin’s price will have 13 times more effect on XRP’s price. Meanwhile, Cunningham clarified that although scientific assumptions and mathematical calculations are clear, several factors determine the outcome of events in the cryptocurrency market. Particularly, he added that smaller order books and…

XRP Needs Only a Fraction of Bitcoin Flows for Rally

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:29
  • Analysts say 5% of Bitcoin’s flows could spark XRP’s next explosive rally.
  • XRP’s smaller market cap magnifies price moves up to 13x versus Bitcoin.
  • ETF inflows could accelerate capital rotation and trigger strong upside.

Crypto market watchers are debating what analysts are calling the “hydraulic pipe effect,” a theory that explains why XRP could surge with only a fraction of the capital that typically flows into Bitcoin. 

The idea is straightforward in that XRP’s smaller market size acts like a narrow pipe compared to Bitcoin’s wider one. When even a modest amount of capital moves from the larger pipe into the smaller one, the pressure magnifies and produces outsized results.

Dr. Jim Willie’s Analogy

On the Black Swan Capitalist podcast, Dr. Jim Willie laid out the case. He compared Bitcoin’s massive market cap to a wide hydraulic pipe, and XRP’s smaller capitalization to a narrower one. According to him, if just 5% of Bitcoin’s capital rotated into XRP, the effect could send the token surging.

The science behind the analogy is based on physics, that is, an area scales with the square of the radius. Apply that logic to capital flows, and suddenly XRP’s smaller size looks like a multiplier waiting to happen.

Related: XRP Buy Signal Flashes; History Backs 70% Chance of Major Price Rally

Rob Cunningham Adds Market Math

Crypto analyst Rob Cunningham expanded on Willie’s point by putting numbers to it. He noted that Bitcoin’s market is about 13 times larger than XRP’s. Therefore, he explained that the same amount of money that barely shifts Bitcoin’s price will have 13 times more effect on XRP’s price.

Meanwhile, Cunningham clarified that although scientific assumptions and mathematical calculations are clear, several factors determine the outcome of events in the cryptocurrency market. Particularly, he added that smaller order books and thinner liquidity magnify this effect.

When large trades sweep through XRP markets, spreads widen and liquidity providers step back. What starts as steady inflows can quickly snowball into much larger, sharper price swings compared to Bitcoin.

ETFs as the Next Catalyst

Both Willie and Cunningham stressed that the launch of XRP ETFs could accelerate this effect. With the first U.S. spot XRP ETF already trading and more filings expected, institutional flows may soon test the hydraulic pipe theory in real time.

If capital that normally chases Bitcoin ETFs begins rotating into XRP, the smaller market cap ensures that even modest inflows could deliver outsized upside.

XRP trader takeaway

Trader takeaway is the simplicity in finding that XRP doesn’t need Bitcoin-level inflows to post Bitcoin-level rallies. Thanks to its smaller size, structure, and now ETF access, XRP could respond faster and harder than larger assets to relatively minor shifts in capital.

Related: XRP Price Prediction: Analysts Watch $3.20 Breakout As Korean Custody News Fuels Speculation

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrps-hydraulic-pipe-effect-makes-it-the-altcoin-to-watch-in-2025-analyst/

