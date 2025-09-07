XRP News Focuses On ETF Buzz While Traders Back This Viral Meme Coin That Is Stealing Market Attention

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 02:09
Threshold
T$0.0158-1.55%
XRP
XRP$2.8003-1.72%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02531-3.13%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5155+1.05%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.016224+26.68%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002543+1.67%

Every cycle has its headline, and right now most XRP news is about ETF speculation. Ripple’s courtroom wins and talk of institutional inflows keep analysts busy, but traders chasing quick upside aren’t hanging around. They’re drifting toward a meme coin built as an Ethereum Layer 2—Layer Brett—which is offering the kind of action an ETF filing never will.

XRP (XRP): ETF talk dominates the headlines but trading tells another story

Most of the current XRP news is built around one thing: exchange-traded funds. Analysts are buzzing that Ripple could be next in line for ETF approval, pointing to its legal clarity after years of SEC battles and its steady role in cross-border payments. For many, this is the narrative that gives XRP its staying power, with some suggesting a successful ETF could bring in fresh waves of institutional cash.

But dig beneath the headlines and the picture feels less exciting. The XRP price has been pinned around familiar ranges, volume is patchy, and on-chain activity hasn’t shown the kind of acceleration you’d expect if traders were truly preparing for a breakout. Whales have trimmed exposure in recent months, and while ETF speculation makes good copy, it hasn’t translated into sustained momentum on the charts.

Even loyal Ripple supporters admit the upside looks capped. It’s still one of the most liquid coins in the market, but liquidity doesn’t always equal excitement. Compared to meme-fuelled sectors where traders are chasing 10x or 50x returns, XRP’s story feels more like a steady bond than a moonshot. That’s why, while XRP news keeps circling around institutional approval and regulatory victories, actual trader flows are drifting elsewhere. The ETF may give XRP a credibility boost, but in terms of capturing speculative energy, other projects are running with the ball.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Viral momentum while XRP news circles the same theme

While every headline screams XRP news and ETF speculation, the buzz on crypto Twitter is focused somewhere else entirely. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is pulling the kind of attention that Ripple hasn’t seen in years. The Layer Brett pitch is simple but powerful: meme energy on the front end, serious Layer 2 tech under the hood. 

The difference shows up in behaviour. XRP investors might wait months or years for an ETF to be approved, but Layer Brett backers are staking tokens today and seeing daily returns. Layer Brett’s instant gratification in a space that thrives on it. Add in gamified staking, NFT tie-ins, and viral branding, and you’ve got the makings of a full-blown meme economy rather than a single-token story.

Another factor is the Layer Brett price. At under a cent per token, Layer Brett gives retail traders the sense of loading up on millions of coins—something XRP simply can’t offer anymore. That psychological edge matters in meme culture. Combine that with Layer 2 scalability anchored to Ethereum, and you get utility alongside speculation, a pairing that sets it apart from typical hype coins.

So while XRP news keeps investors glued to the ETF story, the market’s speculative capital is drifting. In 2025, the real story may not be about regulatory approval—it may be about the meme coin that built a real blockchain home.

Conclusion

ETF approval could give Ripple another round of credibility, but it won’t deliver the wild multiples speculators crave. That’s why the spotlight is shifting. XRP news may dominate headlines, yet the energy and capital are sliding into Layer Brett, a meme coin with speed, staking, and community heat. If 2025 is about big moves, it may not be Ripple making them.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

As market sentiment gradually cooled down and the on-chain ecosystem entered a cooling-off period, the trading volume and revenue of trading robots experienced a cliff-like decline, and they were forced to usher in a new round of adaptation and transformation. At the same time, trading robots became increasingly &quot;involuted&quot;, and the original simple high-speed snap-up strategy gradually failed, replaced by more complex functional expansion, more flexible trading strategies and higher standards of security capabilities.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09931-0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.010894-1.08%
SNAP
SNAP$0.000004225-0.35%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:53
Partager
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000216--%
Partager
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Partager
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004465-0.82%
Partager
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Is the NFT Market Making a Comeback? Here’s What Data Shows

Crypto Analysts Predict BlockchainFX Presale Could Deliver 1000x ROI Like Polygon’s 12,000% Run