That dynamic may be shifting. A new staking product called mXRP has drawn in millions of tokens within days of […] The post XRP News: mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes appeared first on Coindoo.That dynamic may be shifting. A new staking product called mXRP has drawn in millions of tokens within days of […] The post XRP News: mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes appeared first on Coindoo.

XRP News: mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/27 12:03
XRP
XRP$2.7884+1.29%
MAY
MAY$0.03881+2.75%

That dynamic may be shifting. A new staking product called mXRP has drawn in millions of tokens within days of its release, signaling untapped demand from holders who want their assets to work harder.

The vault designed for mXRP originally opened with room for 6.5 million XRP but quickly maxed out. Developers raised the cap to 10 million, and nearly $20 million worth of tokens are now locked inside. The speed of adoption points to a community eager to explore yield opportunities after years of inactivity.

mXRP functions as a wrapped version of XRP that lives on an Ethereum-compatible sidechain. Instead of sitting idle, the coins are deposited into strategies overseen by independent managers, with results flowing back into the value of the new token. This design gives holders exposure to activities like liquidity provisioning while still keeping a link to the underlying XRP.

The project comes from tokenization platform Midas, which argues that a large portion of XRP supply has gone unused for too long. By bridging into DeFi environments, the asset can finally participate in the kind of applications that have long powered Ethereum’s ecosystem.

READ MORE:

Ripple News: Institutional Flows, Stablecoin Utility, XRP Back in Focus

Cross-chain infrastructure provider Axelar sees the initiative as part of a broader trend. Its co-founder Sergey Gorbunov noted that linking XRP to other blockchains expands its reach far beyond its native ledger, a step that could make the token relevant in areas like lending, stablecoin liquidity, and more.

Other developers share that vision. Flare Network recently rolled out FXRP, another wrapped format designed to plug XRP into decentralized applications. Together with mXRP, these tools hint at a shift in how one of crypto’s oldest assets may evolve — from a payments token into an active player in the wider DeFi economy.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP News: mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs recorded their strongest weekly inflows since July, reaching 20,685 BTC. U.S. Bitcoin ETFs contributed nearly 97% of the total inflows last week. The surge in Bitcoin ETF inflows pushed holdings to a new high of 1.32 million BTC. Fidelity’s FBTC product accounted for 36% of the total inflows, marking an 18-month high. [...] The post Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.010639-3.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,631.5+0.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:30
Partager
Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Every investor in the crypto space has felt the sting of hindsight. Ethereum’s launch, Solana’s meteoric rise, and even Cardano’s early days were golden opportunities that slipped past many who were cautious or unaware at the time. Those missed ICOs have become part of crypto folklore, teaching a hard lesson: timing matters, and sometimes the […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00491-5.93%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2056+7.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:15
Partager
Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/institutional-whale-acquires-431000-eth/
Ethereum
ETH$4,019.01+2.45%
Major
MAJOR$0.1252+4.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012399-25.41%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting