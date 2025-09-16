XRP News: Pantera Founder Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT

Dan Morehead, founder and managing partner of Pantera Capital, recently appeared on the CNBC Squawk Box interview. He mostly emphasized Solana’s role in the broader crypto market and described it as the fastest-growing and most efficient blockchain. 

Dan Morehead says Solana has the Best Performance

In the interview, Morehead discussed the growing technology in cryptocurrency and concluded that Solana has the best performance of them all. He said, “Solana could do nine billion transactions a day, which is more than all capital markets combined.” 

He also revealed that the Pantera holds $1.1 billion of Solana (SOL), making it the firm’s largest investment. To support his argument further, Morehead said Solana had better performance than Bitcoin over the last four years, which reflects its fast growth. 

However, Morehead believes that other major crypto players like Ripple are following the trend better technology for better uses. He said, “Others like Ripple’s going after Swift, bitcoin’s digital gold. There are several different major use cases, but Solana is very good at performance.”

Is Ripple Really Going After SWIFT?

Previously, multiple analysts argued that Ripple is trying to replace Swift. Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, himself argued that SWIFT’s infrastructure is outdated and inefficient compared to Ripple’s blockchain technology. He said Ripple offers faster, more cost-effective, and transparent transactions. The company aims to take over a portion of SWIFT in the global payment system. 

Morehead Predicts Bitcoin Price $750,000

Morehead suggests that the current position of Bitcoin shows that there’s still room for growth. He said, “So, I think it (Bitcoin) could go up to $750,000 in the next four to five years.” At that price, Bitcoin’s value would be about $15 trillion, making it the clear second-largest asset by far, according to Morehead. 

Moreover, he believes the future of public blockchains won’t be dominated by a single winner or by thousands of small ones. Instead, only a few big players like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana are likely to succeed in a meaningful way.

