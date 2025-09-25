XRP News: Ripple Expands With 100+ Partnerships and RLUSD Stablecoin Adoption

Ripple has secured over 100 global partnerships following the SEC case closure.

RLUSD stablecoin adoption gains momentum with major banks and institutions.

Ripple-associated digital asset XRP is back in focus after the payments firm ended its court battle with the SEC in March 2025. The ruling said XRP is not a security, setting the altcoin on a path toward global expansion. With the new tag, Ripple has moved fast, adding new partners and launching its own stablecoin, RLUSD.

Ripple Gains Ground With Major Partners

As previously noted in our report, Ripple’s first big step after the case was naming BNY Mellon as the custodian for RLUSD in July 2025. The bank is one of the oldest in the United States, and its role gives Ripple’s stablecoin stronger backing. This marked a key moment as Ripple moved into the stablecoin-enabled payments market.

Similarly, CNF also reported that in April 2025, Ripple acquired prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion. The deal gave Ripple a stronger link to traditional finance and allowed RLUSD to be used as collateral in institutional services. It also gave Ripple more control over payment channels that connect banks and digital assets.

Ripple also turned its attention to property markets. In July 2025, the company partnered with the Dubai Land Department and Ctrl Alt to start tokenizing real estate on the XRP Ledger. In Canada, Ripple deepened its work with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The bank provided growth capital for Ripple Operations, a unit working on maritime technology.

In addition to this, Asia remains central for Ripple. As mentioned in our previous news brief, Ripple and Japan’s SBI Holdings signed an agreement to bring RLUSD to Japan by 2026 through SBI Remit and SBI VC Trade. This will help Ripple tap into one of the world’s most active remittance markets.

Global Reach and Plans for RLUSD

It is important to mention that Ripple’s network now covers more than 100 financial institutions. These partners use RippleNet and the XRP Ledger for quicker and cheaper cross-border payments. This reach shows how far Ripple has come since the end of its court fight.

New firms are joining as well. In South Korea, BDACS, a digital asset custodian, began offering XRP custody in August 2025. This step came soon after Ripple’s legal clarity, showing confidence in the company’s future.

As featured in our recent coverage, Ripple Labs also applied for a national trust bank charter with the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. If approved, Ripple could hold stablecoin reserves with the Federal Reserve and operate across state lines. This would strengthen RLUSD and place Ripple in a better position in the U.S. market.

Ripple’s direction is now set. With court clarity, new bank partners, and its RLUSD stablecoin plan, the company is working to grow its role in global payments. At the same time, Ripple-associated coin XRP is under pressure. Data from CoinMarketCap shows the coin trading at $2.83, down 1.4% in the past 24 hours.

