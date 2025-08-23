XRP News: Ripple Rolls Out RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan With SBI

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 12:37
Vice
VICE$0.01372+9.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1347+5.56%
XRP
XRP$3.0537+6.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01434+6.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021433-0.02%

Ripple partnered with SBI Holdings to bring its RLUSD stablecoin to Japan by the first quarter of 2026.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Aug. 22, positioning SBI VC Trade as the distribution partner for Ripple’s enterprise-grade stablecoin.

SBI VC Trade holds Japan’s Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider license, making it the first licensed entity in the country to handle stablecoins.

The partnership represents Ripple’s latest expansion into regulated markets and SBI’s continued crypto market leadership in Japan.

RLUSD Targets Institutional Demand

RLUSD launched as Ripple’s answer to institutional stablecoin requirements. The token maintains full backing through US dollar deposits, short-term government bonds, and cash equivalents.

Third-party accounting firms provide monthly attestations to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance.

The stablecoin market reached nearly $274 billion in value as of August 2025, with RLUSD representing $667 million.

Industry projections suggest trillion-dollar market growth over the coming years, driven by institutional adoption and utility expansion.

RLUSD positions itself as a compliance-focused alternative to existing stablecoins, potentially expanding its market participation.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, noted the partnership’s regulatory focus.

The executive stated that RLUSD serves as a bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while meeting industry standards for reliability and efficiency.

Tomohiko Kondo, SBI VC Trade CEO, described the RLUSD introduction as expanding stablecoin options in Japan.

The CEO highlighted the move’s role in accelerating financial technology convergence and building transparent financial infrastructure.

Despite the positive news, XRP has been down since Aug. 20 (1-hour chart). | Source: TradingView

SBI Expands Crypto Portfolio Across Three Fronts

SBI Holdings announced three separate crypto initiatives on Aug. 22, demonstrating the company’s comprehensive digital asset strategy.

Beyond the Ripple partnership, SBI established joint ventures with Circle and Startale Group for different market segments.

The Circle partnership focuses on USDC stablecoin promotion in Japan. SBI and Circle Internet Holdings formed a joint venture following a November 2023 memorandum of understanding.

The collaboration aims to create new Web3 and digital finance use cases while leveraging SBI’s financial infrastructure.

Additionally, SBI acquired $50 million worth of Circle shares as a strategic investor following Circle’s NYSE listing. The investment strengthens the partnership’s foundation and positions SBI within Circle’s ecosystem.

SBI VC Trade became Japan’s first registered Electronic Payment Instruments Service Provider in March 2025, subsequently launching USDC trading services.

The Startale Group partnership targets tokenized stocks and real-world assets. The joint venture plans to launch a 24/7 on-chain trading platform addressing the $18.9 trillion tokenized asset market opportunity projected by 2033.

The platform will feature fractional ownership, cross-border settlements, and institutional-grade security frameworks.

SBI Holdings operates as a comprehensive financial group managing over 11 trillion JPY ($74 billion) in assets.

The company serves 65 million customers worldwide, including 14 million securities accounts, providing substantial distribution potential for crypto products.

The RLUSD launch builds on SBI’s existing relationship with Ripple and XRP ecosystem involvement.

SBI has supported XRP adoption in Japan through various initiatives, making the RLUSD partnership a natural extension of the collaboration.

Further, Japanese regulatory clarity around stablecoins creates favorable conditions for RLUSD introduction.

The country’s Electronic Payment Instruments framework provides clear guidelines for stablecoin operations, reducing regulatory uncertainty for operators like SBI VC Trade.

Convergence of Traditional and Digital Finance

The three announcements signal SBI’s comprehensive approach to digital asset integration.

The company simultaneously addresses stablecoin distribution, tokenized asset trading, and institutional crypto services through strategic partnerships.

Yoshitaka Kitao, SBI Holdings Chairman and CEO, described the initiatives as capturing the structural transformation in global financial markets.

The executive stressed the convergence of traditional finance and DeFi as driving forces behind the company’s digital asset strategy.

The RLUSD partnership positions Ripple within Japan’s growing stablecoin ecosystem alongside Circle’s USDC.

The launch timeline provides what seems a sufficient preparation period for regulatory compliance and market education ahead of the stablecoin’s Japanese debut.

Lastly, SBI’s multi-pronged crypto expansion demonstrates institutional confidence in digital asset infrastructure.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/23/xrp-news-ripple-rolls-out-rlusd-stablecoin-in-japan-with-sbi/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

The post CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-linked stocks and digital assets surged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could begin cutting interest rates as soon as September. The tone marked a shift after weeks of growing investor doubt that the Fed would act before year-end. Bitcoin BTC$115,831.56 and ether (ETH) both moved higher following Powell’s remarks, as did the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Shares tied directly to the crypto sector posted some of the sharpest moves of the day. At the time of writing, Circle (CRCL) led the pack with a 7% jump. eToro (ETOR) and Marathon Digital (MARA) each climbed 6%, while Coinbase (COIN) rose 5%. MicroStrategy (MSTR), which holds billions in bitcoin, gained 4%, and Robinhood (HOOD) advanced 3%. The moves underscored how tightly crypto assets and equities remain linked to expectations for U.S. monetary policy. Lower interest rates typically ease financial conditions, encouraging risk-taking and increasing the appeal of speculative assets. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the Fed to ease borrowing costs. Powell, however, emphasized that inflation risks remain and the labor market continues to show signs of strain. Still, he suggested the calculus is evolving. “The balance of risks appears to be shifting,” Powell said, adding that while the jobs picture looks stable on the surface, “it is a curious kind of balance that results from a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers.” That cautious framing helped reassure markets that the Fed is potentially preparing to move to cut rates but not rushing into a decision. Investors had grown less confident about a September cut after a series of firmer-than-expected economic readings. Friday’s comments put the possibility back in play. Read more: Powell Puts September Rate Cut in Play; Bitcoin Pushes Higher Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/circle-coinbase-strategy-among-crypto-stock-rally-as-powell-signals-september-rate-cuts-may-be-on-the-table
U
U$0.01755+26.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.952+5.65%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.02083+4.68%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:44
Partager
ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

ULTILAND, a popular Web3 firm for creative and art-related real-world assets (RWAs), has partnered with SecondLive, a Web3 metaverse platform. The collaboration aims to merge cultural RWAs with the AI-led immersive environments. As ULTILAND asserted in its official announcement on social media, the mutual endeavor highlights a shared vision to combine art, AI, and digital assets in a unified ecosystem. Thus, this development is set to bridge digital and physical culture to unlock new opportunities benefiting creators and communities. We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @SecondLiveReal — the first AI-powered world modeling platform with 4.7M+ users worldwide.By combining ULTILAND’s cultural RWA ecosystem with SecondLive’s AI-driven immersive spaces, we’re opening new possibilities where art,… pic.twitter.com/aHt4P7Dym6— ULTILAND (@ULTILAND) August 22, 2025 ULTILAND and SecondLive Partner to Drive Cultural and Art-Rich Experiences with RWAs and AI In its partnership with SecondLive, ULTILAND intends to delve into landmark initiatives that merge cultural identity as well as the advanced AI technologies. In this respect, the prominent endeavors take into account co-branded activations, immersive experiences to enhance brand engagement and artistic expression, and interactive showcases. With this, the creators will have the capability to bring real-world cultural assets to the virtual worlds, guaranteeing the authenticity while leading to new waves of creativity. SecondLive has gained considerable traction in virtual environments with its AI-led infrastructure to improve interaction and personalization. Apart from that, ULTILAND focuses on the on-chain tokenization of digital assets, guaranteeing that the respective experiences come along with verifiable ownership. This reportedly paves the way for an exclusive dimension of the wider cultural engagement to transcend physical boundaries. What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers? According to ULTILAND, the collaboration with SecondLive provides developers with new opportunities to bolster innovation in the RWA-backed and AI-driven ecosystem. Additionally, with the delivery of access to cutting-edge world modeling instruments, on-chain integration of assets, and advanced design frameworks, builders can develop richer dApps, cultural showcases, and interactive experiences. Thus, overall, the partnership significantly contributes to the cultural revolution with a blend of creativity, AI, and RWAs.
Waves
WAVES$1.3345+3.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.0561+8.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021433-0.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 12:00
Partager
Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

The post Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Basel-based regulations effective January 1, 2026. Applies to Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and RWAs. Aligns Hong Kong’s banking system with global crypto standards. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced it will fully implement banking capital regulations based on the Basel Committee’s standards for cryptocurrency from January 1, 2026. This move affects banks’ approach to stablecoins and RWAs, potentially influencing global crypto regulatory frameworks. Hong Kong Aligns with Basel Crypto Standards The Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s announcement underscores its commitment to align with Basel Committee standards, integrating a wide repertoire of crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and RWAs into regulatory purview. Basel’s criteria influence bank operations globally, a consistency maintained in this move. Stablecoins, typically issued on public chains, and RWAs, might see altered holding patterns among local banks. Industry insiders suggest banks might reevaluate their exposure to such assets in line with Basel criteria implemented in Hong Kong. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said, “The implementation of Basel-based regulations reflects our commitment to enhancing transparency and risk management in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape.” Market Dynamics: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Regulatory Changes Did you know? Hong Kong’s adoption of Basel crypto regulations mirrors global efforts like EU’s MiCA, aiming for consistent post-2026 banking protocols similar to the 2025 enactments across Europe. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $115,611.45 with an approximate market cap of $2.30 trillion. Market dominance sits at 57.86%, experiencing a 24-hour trading volume of $82.30 billion—a 41.44% surge. Bitcoin’s recent price changes include a modest 2.32% increase over 24 hours, post a 60-day rise of 10.08%. Source: CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis from Coincu Research flags potential sectoral adjustments as global banking adheres to a unified crypto operating baseline, highlighting how technological…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,855.94+2.24%
Capverse
CAP$0.066+0.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1347+5.56%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

OpenAI Subpoenas Meta in Musk Lawsuit Amid $97 Billion AI Deal Speculation

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $23.1492 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net outflow.