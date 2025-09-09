XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Adoption Sparks Growth: Can XRP Price Reach $10?

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/09 19:49
TLDR

  • Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin adoption strengthens XRP’s global payment strategy and utility.
  • XRP price is showing signs of momentum, trading at $3.01, with analysts predicting potential growth.
  • Historical chart patterns suggest that XRP may follow a path toward $10 similar to its 2017 surge.
  • The key support level for XRP is $1.95, which must hold to avoid extended consolidation.
  • VivoPower’s integration of RLUSD highlights Ripple’s growing presence in global finance and blockchain adoption.

Ripple’s recent moves to expand the adoption of its RLUSD stablecoin have sparked renewed interest in XRP price. Analysts now point to historical chart patterns that could signal a significant rally ahead. With the price of XRP currently trading at $3.01, many are wondering whether it is on the verge of reaching $10.

XRP Price Shows Signs of Building Momentum

XRP price is showing strong signs of momentum as it trades at $3.01. This is crucial because analysts are drawing parallels to past consolidation periods that preceded major rallies. One analyst stated, “The current price structure reflects a recurring pattern that often leads to explosive price movements.”

Historically, XRP price has experienced parabolic advances after consolidating in triangular phases. The current market structure mirrors the 2017 surge, when XRP saw exponential growth. This has raised hopes that the price of XRP could soon test the $10 mark if the current pattern plays out.

The key for XRP price remains its ability to maintain support at $1.95. Analysts believe that if XRP fails to hold this level, it could face extended consolidation. However, strong accumulation signals a positive outlook for Ripple, making the $10 target within reach.

RLUSD Adoption Boosts Ripple’s Position in Global Finance

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has gained significant traction through corporate partnerships, particularly in Africa. Companies like VivoPower have integrated RLUSD into their payment systems, highlighting Ripple’s growing influence. VivoPower aims to reduce the cost of international transfers by using RLUSD, a stablecoin that provides efficiency and stability.

Tembo, VivoPower’s electric vehicle subsidiary, also adopted RLUSD, emphasizing its role in the company’s blockchain-focused treasury strategy. This marks another milestone in Ripple’s broader goal to integrate blockchain solutions in global finance. Ripple’s expanding presence in international markets reflects growing confidence in its ecosystem.

Ripple’s ecosystem is now supported by RLUSD adoption across various sectors, strengthening its long-term positioning. The use of RLUSD in real-world applications adds weight to the potential for continued XRP price appreciation. With expanding corporate use cases, the outlook for Ripple and XRP price remains optimistic.

