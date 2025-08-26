XRP news: SEC delays decision on WisdomTree ETF

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/26 03:25
XRP
XRP$2.8493-5.82%

In the latest XRP news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on the WisdomTree XRP spot exchange-traded fund.

Summary
  • SEC has pushed its decision on the WisdomTree XRP ETF to a later date.
  • New deadline now October 24, 2025.

The wait for another spot crypto exchange-traded fund in the United States goes on as the Securities and Exchange Commission once again delays its decision on another XRP (XRP) ETF.

XRP price hovered near $2.96, largely unaffected by the news.

SEC pushes WisdomTree XRP ETF date

The SEC announced its decision to postpone issuing an approval or rejection of the WisdomTree XRP Fund on Aug. 25.

As noted in the SEC filing, the new deadline for a decision is October 24, 2025.

The SEC officially began reviewing the WisdomTree XRP Trust, which hit the market as the first filing for a U.S. spot XRP ETF, in May.

While the law allows the regulator up to 240 days to either approve or reject an application, the SEC has initiated efforts aimed at significantly cutting this timeline. So far, the securities watchdog pegs its process on the guidelines in the U.S. securities laws.

The delay comes a few days after several XRP ETF issuers updated their filings, with Bloomberg ETF expert James Sayffert terming the move a “good sign.”

What does it mean for XRP?

The XRP spot ETF is one of the most anticipated crypto spot funds in the market.

As a top altcoin, the Ripple cryptocurrency boasts one of the biggest and most ardent communities in the space.

The XRP Army, as it is known, may therefore witness some sentiment dip amid this announcement. Analysts note a potential injection of volatility in XRP prices, with this short-term movement building fresh momentum into the final decision.

This outlook is down to the SEC’s move not being a final verdict on the WisdomTree XRP ETF, but a postponement, as the regulator takes time to have a better look at the filing.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits