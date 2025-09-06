XRP News Stays Mixed While Traders Go All In On This New Meme Coin Set To Rally 100x By April

Crypto News

Crypto traders are flocking toward a fresh name on the block. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme project, is on $2.8 million in presale funding.

For early adopters, it’s the best play on the board this year — one could deliver 100x returns by April. As XRP news remains a mix of long-term promise and short-term weakness, whales and retail players alike are shifting capital into Brett, chasing life-changing gains rather than waiting for slow institutional rollouts.

XRP news: Tokenization ambitions vs harsh math

Ripple has positioned the XRP Ledger at the center of the tokenization boom, projecting that 10% of global assets could be tokenized by 2030, creating a $16 trillion market. In theory, if XRP captured even 15% of that pie, the coin could push toward $41.

But here’s the problem: much of the chatter in XRP communities still leans on moonshot calls — $1,000 or even $10,000 — numbers that collapse under scrutiny. At $10,000, XRP’s valuation would balloon to $594 trillion, more than the total value of every financial asset on the planet. This is the kind of math that fuels memes, not realistic investment cases. In the near term, XRP trades at $2.80, range-bound with bears pressing on resistance at $2.93 and support down at $2.63.

Why traders are piling into the Layer Brett presale

What makes Layer Brett so different from other meme tokens is the way it merges culture with utility. Instead of being just another meme relying solely on hype, Layer Brett is built as a Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, designed to process transactions at lightning speed and with near-zero fees. While it carries the lighthearted branding and community energy of a meme, it also rides on the same infrastructure that underpins Ethereum’s multitrillion-dollar ecosystem.

The presale’s rapid momentum reflects how both retail and whales are waking up to this dynamic. With staking rewards reportedly in the thousands of percent, early participants aren’t just speculating on price; they’re locking into yields that can compound aggressively as adoption spreads. Crucially, because Layer Brett exists within the Ethereum universe, every dollar of institutional inflow into ETH ultimately strengthens its foundation. Ethereum soaks up the headlines, liquidity cascades downstream, and moonshots emerge from its ecosystem. That’s where Layer Brett stands out — a Layer 2 meme coin positioned directly on Ethereum’s rails.

The result is that Layer Brett is being positioned not merely as “the next meme coin,” but as a hybrid between Ethereum infrastructure and meme culture. That’s a cocktail few other projects can match, and it’s the reason analysts are comfortable floating forecasts of 100x upside.

Conclusion: Rotation is underway

XRP news may highlight tokenization milestones, regulatory clarity, and stablecoin upgrades, but short-term pressures keep the price capped under $3. The promise of $15 by 2030 is solid for conservative investors, but it’s not the path to outsized, life-changing returns.

That’s why traders are rotating into Layer Brett. With its presale raising $2.8 million at only $0.055 per token, it’s being framed as the meme coin most likely to deliver 100x by April. While XRP wrestles with mixed signals, Layer Brett is quietly setting itself up to be 2025’s viral breakout.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

