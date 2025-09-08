XRP News: SWIFT’s 50-Year Reign Faces Ripple’s Biggest Challenge Yet

  • Ripple is emerging as a major challenger to traditional financial players by offering faster, more transparent, and lower-cost alternatives to SWIFT’s decades-old system.
  • SWIFT remains the global leader with over 53 million messages processed daily across 220 countries, but faces criticism for delays, high fees, and transaction failures.

As blockchain startup Ripple emerges victorious from the SEC lawsuit, it is eyeing the next big challenge of competing with the dominant SWIFT market for cross-border transfers. The blockchain firm has been leveraging the XRP liquidity and native infrastructure platforms like the XRP Ledger to facilitate instant cross-border transfers.

Company CEO Brad Garlinghouse had previously stated that the technology delivers greater throughput and transparency, making it a stronger alternative to the SWIFT system.

Ripple vs SWIFT Comparison

For decades, SWIFT has dominated the global payments network, wherein traditional banking systems worldwide coordinate the money transfers. SWIFT handles more than 53 million messages daily across 40,000 payment routes, 220 countries, and over 11,500 institutions.

However, the system faces persistent criticism. Transactions can take several days to settle, involve high fees, and lack visibility due to a complex web of banking intermediaries. In January 2024, SWIFT acknowledged that one in 10 transactions fails, while one in 20 settles late.

On the other hand, blockchain-based settlements like Ripple offer faster transaction speeds, quicker settlement, and lower costs. Cassie Craddock, managing director for UK and Europe at Ripple, said:

XRP News: SWIFT’s 50-Year Reign Faces Ripple’s Biggest Challenge YetSource: Messari | CoinTelegraph

As shown in the above image, while SWIFT retains the advantage of global reach and deep institutional adoption, Ripple is regarded as technologically superior, offering faster transactions and settlement times along with significantly lower costs.

One major hurdle for Ripple’s success has been the four-year-long legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This kept several global institutions away from working with Ripple during this period. However, the tide is changing slowly as Ripple is making key inroads in the world of global finance.

Taking on the Biggest Challenge

The XRP-parent firm is taking on a big challenge as it sets to expand its footprint in the global settlement market. RippleNet currently connects about 200 institutions, a modest figure compared to SWIFT’s far larger network.

Furthermore, Ripple’s partnership with Finastra, established in 2019, is now gaining momentum as the blockchain firm strengthens its presence in traditional financial systems. The collaboration will expand RippleNet’s reach, enhance its solutions, and enable customers to transact directly with one another, as reported by CNF.

Recently, SWIFT CIO Tom Zschach pushed back on the narrative that Ripple’s regulatory clearance will help it have a greater market share. “Surviving lawsuits isn’t resilience. Neutral, shared governance is,” he said.

]]>
