XRP News: Tensions Rise as SWIFT CIO Takes Aim at Ripple’s ‘Resilience’ Narrative

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/02 19:38
  • Ripple may have spent over half a decade in court with the SEC, but SWIFT’s CIO argued that surviving lawsuits doesn’t equate to true resilience.
  • The XRP community is banking on XRP’s proven ability to maintain compliance and operate within the toughest financial frameworks.

The conversation around the future of cross-border payments has always been around, with industry leaders and blockchain advocates offering very different visions of where things are headed. Recently, in a LinkedIn exchange, SWIFT CIO Tom Zschach pushed back against the notion that resilience comes from surviving regulatory battles.

“Surviving lawsuits isn’t resilience. Neutral, shared governance is,” Zschach wrote.

His comments came in response to a post by Osama, who argued that Ripple’s XRP has set itself apart as the most “battle-hardened” blockchain in global finance. Osama pointed out that XRP has endured nearly five years of intense regulatory scrutiny in its lawsuit with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, proving its resilience like no other digital asset.

He added that for more than a decade, Ripple has consistently prioritized compliance, trust, and interoperability, working closely with global regulators to meet strict standards while continuing to drive innovation in the cross-border payments industry.

Over time, Ripple has been strategically pursuing a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license through its Luxembourg subsidiary to operate in the European Economic Area (EEA). It has also secured a Major Payments Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), allowing it to offer regulated digital payment token services.

Who Wins the Global Payments Narrative?

For years, Ripple has positioned itself as the blockchain solution to the inefficiencies of global money movement. The narrative that Ripple is taking over cross-border payments is harder to ignore. Ripple delivers transfers in 3–5 seconds thanks to its XRP Ledger, while SWIFT transactions can take up to two days, or even longer. XRP boasts settlement speeds nearly 10,000 times faster, with most transfers confirming in under 10 seconds.

Plus, Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) removes intermediaries, dramatically reducing cost, a stark contrast to SWIFT’s multi-tiered correspondent banking system. While SWIFT remains dominant among traditional institutions, CNF has reported that XRP’s infrastructure supports over 300 institutional partners, enabling seamless fiat interoperability and 24/7 settlement availability.

Though SWIFT’s GPI and ISO 20022 upgrades offer improvements, they still fall short of XRP’s speed and efficiency.

BRICS members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and others are actively working to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar and SWIFT. They aim for financial systems that better reflect their political and economic autonomy.

While there’s no official decision yet, Ripple advocates point to XRP’s efficiency and the geopolitical push for financial de-dollarization as powerful tailwinds. On X, one user aired this increasingly shared within crypto circles: “Hate to say it, but when the BRICS nations split their banking from the West, SWIFT is gonna be hurting real bad. XRP is PROBABLY the answer for BRICS.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
