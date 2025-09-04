The post XRP News Today: John Deaton Credits XRP Army Role in Ripple vs SEC Case appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Ripple’s battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wasn’t just fought in courtrooms; it was fought on the frontlines of community activism. Attorney John Deaton has confirmed what many XRP supporters long believed: the XRP Army played a decisive role in Ripple’s legal victory.
Judge Analisa Torres’ July 2023 ruling that XRP itself is not a security became a turning point for the crypto industry. According to Deaton, it wasn’t Ripple’s lawyers alone who swayed the court. Out of the 2,000 exhibits filed, Judge Torres relied heavily on a handful of critical documents, including affidavits from XRP holders and Deaton’s influential amicus brief.
His oral arguments in a related case, paired with thousands of affidavits from retail holders, gave the judge a clear picture of how XRP was being used in the real world.
Despite the years consumed by the Ripple vs SEC case, Ripple’s leadership insists the company never lost sight of its larger vision. Deputy General Counsel Deborah McCrimmon, who joined Ripple in 2018 as its only litigator, emphasized that Ripple’s mission remains to build the “internet of value,”a network where cross-border payments are instant, cheap, and as seamless as sending an email.
She also credited the XRP Army’s relentless efforts in uncovering SEC records, speeches, and memos, which strengthened Ripple’s fair notice defense. Their work exposed inconsistencies in the regulator’s stance, helping Ripple highlight contradictions in how the SEC has treated crypto assets.
With Ripple now past its toughest legal hurdle, attention has turned to XRP’s future in the financial markets. The XRP Reddit community are speculating about the possibility of an XRP ETF approval. September 20 is being watched as a potential milestone by then, XRP will have traded for six months on a designated contract market (DCM), fulfilling one of the SEC’s new listing requirements.
If approved, an XRP ETF would open the door to institutional capital flows, boost investor confidence, and further cement XRP’s role as a recognized asset class. Supporters believe this could be the next major catalyst for long-term XRP adoption.
Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.
The SEC accused Ripple of selling XRP as an unregistered security, a claim Ripple fought in court for years.
Their affidavits and community research showed how XRP was used in real-world transactions, strengthening Ripple’s fair notice defense.
Ripple’s vision is to create a global payments network where money moves as easily as information online.
Ripple is focused on global adoption, and the community is watching for regulatory clarity and ETF approval.