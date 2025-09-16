The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight.

XRPR ETF Under the Investment Company Act of 1940

The XRPR ETF is not just another crypto product. It is structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a framework that ensures stricter investor protections. These include independent oversight, detailed reporting requirements, and clear limits on leverage.

By combining real XRP holdings with cash, U.S. Treasuries, and derivatives, the fund maintains nearly 80% exposure to XRP while aligning with regulatory standards. This gives traditional banks and funds a way to access XRP without worrying about compliance hurdles.

ETF analyst Nate Geraci called the launch “a clever regulatory end-around,” adding that XRPR will serve as a litmus test for how much appetite investors truly have for direct spot XRP exposure.

SEC Approval and Spot XRP ETF Applications

The timing is critical. The SEC is still reviewing 11 pending spot XRP ETF applications, with decisions expected between October 18 and 25. Futures-based XRP ETFs have already attracted nearly $1 billion in assets, signaling strong institutional demand.

If XRPR proves successful under the ’40 Act framework, it could tip the scales toward broader spot ETF approvals next month.

XRP Price Reaction to XRPR ETF Launch

Surprisingly, XRP’s price has not surged on the news. On-chain data shows whales sold nearly 40 million XRP even as enthusiasm around the ETF spread. This cautious market tone reflects broader jitters ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September 17 FOMC meeting, where traders anticipate rate cuts but remain wary of risk assets.

Why XRPR ETF Matters Beyond XRP?

If successful, XRPR could serve as a template for future crypto ETFs, bridging the gap between innovation and regulation. That could open the door for similar products across other cryptocurrencies, creating a pathway for wider institutional adoption.

For now, XRPR’s launch proves that with the right structure, crypto ETFs can find approval—and Ripple investors are watching closely to see if this milestone accelerates the long-awaited arrival of spot XRP ETFs in October.