XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/16 14:16
FOX Token
FOX$0.02883+1.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08905-5.49%
XRP
XRP$3.0169+1.07%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01875+0.64%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
REVOX
REX$0.0668+24.38%
XRP News Today

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight.

XRPR ETF Under the Investment Company Act of 1940

The XRPR ETF is not just another crypto product. It is structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a framework that ensures stricter investor protections. These include independent oversight, detailed reporting requirements, and clear limits on leverage.

By combining real XRP holdings with cash, U.S. Treasuries, and derivatives, the fund maintains nearly 80% exposure to XRP while aligning with regulatory standards. This gives traditional banks and funds a way to access XRP without worrying about compliance hurdles.

ETF analyst Nate Geraci called the launch “a clever regulatory end-around,” adding that XRPR will serve as a litmus test for how much appetite investors truly have for direct spot XRP exposure.

SEC Approval and Spot XRP ETF Applications

The timing is critical. The SEC is still reviewing 11 pending spot XRP ETF applications, with decisions expected between October 18 and 25. Futures-based XRP ETFs have already attracted nearly $1 billion in assets, signaling strong institutional demand.

If XRPR proves successful under the ’40 Act framework, it could tip the scales toward broader spot ETF approvals next month.

XRP Price Reaction to XRPR ETF Launch

Surprisingly, XRP’s price has not surged on the news. On-chain data shows whales sold nearly 40 million XRP even as enthusiasm around the ETF spread. This cautious market tone reflects broader jitters ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September 17 FOMC meeting, where traders anticipate rate cuts but remain wary of risk assets.

  • Also Read :
  •   Crypto Market Today: The Next 10 Days Could Make or Break Altcoin Season in Q4
  •   ,

Why XRPR ETF Matters Beyond XRP?

If successful, XRPR could serve as a template for future crypto ETFs, bridging the gap between innovation and regulation. That could open the door for similar products across other cryptocurrencies, creating a pathway for wider institutional adoption.

For now, XRPR’s launch proves that with the right structure, crypto ETFs can find approval—and Ripple investors are watching closely to see if this milestone accelerates the long-awaited arrival of spot XRP ETFs in October.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

What is the Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF?

It’s a U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund offering 80% exposure to XRP, backed by Treasuries, cash, and derivatives under the ’40 Act regulatory framework.

How is the XRPR ETF different from a spot XRP ETF?

Unlike spot ETF filings under the ’33 Act, XRPR uses the ’40 Act structure, which provides stricter investor protections and makes regulatory approval easier.

Will the XRPR ETF affect XRP price?

So far, XRP price has remained flat, as whales sold 40 million tokens. However, successful adoption could drive institutional demand in the future.

When will the SEC decide on spot XRP ETFs?

The SEC is expected to rule on 11 spot XRP ETF applications between October 18–25, 2025.

Could XRPR open doors for other crypto ETFs?

Yes. If successful, XRPR may serve as a template for regulated crypto ETFs across other major cryptocurrencies.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$236.85-0.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000275+37.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3111-0.70%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Partager
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.008993+5.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Partager
Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 16 that according to TFN, Miami-based Senpi, which is building a cryptocurrency wallet, recently completed a $4 million seed round of financing led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures. The funds will be used to expand the platform's accessibility and further develop its AI capabilities. In addition to autonomous trading, Senpi also offers features such as copy trading, customizable strategies, real-time profit and loss tracking, market sentiment analysis, and risk management tools. Senpi uses a non-custodial design, giving users full control over their private keys.
RealLink
REAL$0.06347+0.07%
SEED
SEED$0.001024-0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.137-4.99%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 14:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification

Metin çevir Kaynak dili seç. Seçili dil: Türkçe (algılandı) Kaynak ve hedef dilin yerini değiştir Hedef dili seç. Seçili dil: İngilizce (ABD) Seçenekler Kaynak metni Standard Chartered, Bitcoin, Ethereum ve Solana’nın Geleceği Hakkında Rapor Yayınladı Çeviri sonuçları Standard Chartered Releases Report on the Future of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana