The post XRP News Today: SBI-Backed Gumi to Buy $17M in XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Institutional interest in XRP is gaining momentum, and Japan’s gaming powerhouse Gumi Inc. has doubled down on that trend. The SBI-backed firm has approved a ¥2.5 billion ($17 million) XRP purchase over the next five months.

This marks a notable shift in treasury strategy, more than doubling Gumi’s earlier ¥1 billion Bitcoin acquisition and showcasing the growing corporate appeal of XRP.

According to Gumi, the acquisition is expected to take place gradually from September 2025 to February 2026. Instead of a one-off buy, the company plans to accumulate XRP over time, aligning with Ripple and SBI Holdings’ push for adoption in international remittances and liquidity services.

With this move, Gumi is positioning itself at the center of one of the most established real-world use cases in crypto.

Balancing Bitcoin and XRP in Treasury Strategy

This isn’t Gumi’s first step into digital assets. Earlier this year, the firm invested $6 million into Bitcoin, staking it on the Babylon protocol to generate yield. While Bitcoin continues to serve as a treasury anchor, the XRP investment is framed differently, not as a revenue generator, but as a strategic bet on the future of cross-border finance.

Together, BTC and XRP now form Gumi’s dual treasury strategy: Bitcoin for stability and yield, XRP for ecosystem-driven growth.

Gumi is not alone in this shift. Companies like Trident Digital, Webus International, and VivoPower have also introduced XRP into their corporate treasuries. This marks a growing narrative where XRP is evolving from a speculative asset to a treasury-grade holding, bridging blockchain technology with traditional finance while offering potential long-term value appreciation.

Also Read :

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

,

Gumi’s Web3 and Ripple Ecosystem Alignment

This purchase aligns with Gumi’s broader move into blockchain and Web3 ventures. He also highlighted the strong ties with SBI Holdings, which already maintains a close relationship with Ripple.

Interestingly, Gumi had previously collaborated with RippleX (then Xpring) back in 2019, co-investing in biometric security startup Keyless. This long-standing involvement underscores Gumi’s deliberate strategy to integrate with Ripple’s growing ecosystem.