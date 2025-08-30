XRP News Today: SBI-Backed Gumi to Buy $17M in XRP

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/30 14:23
Moonveil
MORE$0.10357-1.55%
XRP
XRP$2.8116-1.42%
XRP News Today

The post XRP News Today: SBI-Backed Gumi to Buy $17M in XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Institutional interest in XRP is gaining momentum, and Japan’s gaming powerhouse Gumi Inc. has doubled down on that trend. The SBI-backed firm has approved a ¥2.5 billion ($17 million) XRP purchase over the next five months. 

This marks a notable shift in treasury strategy, more than doubling Gumi’s earlier ¥1 billion Bitcoin acquisition and showcasing the growing corporate appeal of XRP.

According to Gumi, the acquisition is expected to take place gradually from September 2025 to February 2026. Instead of a one-off buy, the company plans to accumulate XRP over time, aligning with Ripple and SBI Holdings’ push for adoption in international remittances and liquidity services. 

With this move, Gumi is positioning itself at the center of one of the most established real-world use cases in crypto.

Balancing Bitcoin and XRP in Treasury Strategy

This isn’t Gumi’s first step into digital assets. Earlier this year, the firm invested $6 million into Bitcoin, staking it on the Babylon protocol to generate yield. While Bitcoin continues to serve as a treasury anchor, the XRP investment is framed differently, not as a revenue generator, but as a strategic bet on the future of cross-border finance. 

Together, BTC and XRP now form Gumi’s dual treasury strategy: Bitcoin for stability and yield, XRP for ecosystem-driven growth.

Gumi is not alone in this shift. Companies like Trident Digital, Webus International, and VivoPower have also introduced XRP into their corporate treasuries. This marks a growing narrative where XRP is evolving from a speculative asset to a treasury-grade holding, bridging blockchain technology with traditional finance while offering potential long-term value appreciation.

  • Also Read :
  •   Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan
  •   ,

Gumi’s Web3 and Ripple Ecosystem Alignment

This purchase aligns with Gumi’s broader move into blockchain and Web3 ventures. He also highlighted the strong ties with SBI Holdings, which already maintains a close relationship with Ripple.

Interestingly, Gumi had previously collaborated with RippleX (then Xpring) back in 2019, co-investing in biometric security startup Keyless. This long-standing involvement underscores Gumi’s deliberate strategy to integrate with Ripple’s growing ecosystem.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Why is Gumi Inc. buying ¥2.5 billion ($17M) worth of XRP?

Gumi is investing in XRP to support Ripple’s cross-border finance ecosystem and expand its Web3 strategy alongside SBI Holdings.

How will Gumi integrate XRP into its business operations beyond investment?

Gumi aims to use XRP for liquidity services, remittances, and ecosystem partnerships, not just as a financial holding.

How does Gumi’s crypto treasury approach compare with other public companies?

Unlike firms focusing mainly on Bitcoin, Gumi diversifies into XRP, reflecting confidence in Ripple’s payment utility.

How will Gumi ensure ongoing transparency and trust regarding its crypto holdings?

Gumi plans to disclose purchases, work with regulators, and align with SBI and Ripple’s compliance-first approach.

What sets XRP apart from Bitcoin in Gumi’s treasury strategy?

Bitcoin provides stability and yield, while XRP supports real-world payments, liquidity, and cross-border adoption.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Altcoin markets are entering September 2025 with strong momentum. Technical indicators, whale activity, and ETF-driven inflows are combining to push valuations higher as the final quarter of the year approaches. Ethereum and Solana remain central to institutional strategies, but a fast-rising presale — MAGACOIN FINANCE — is starting to dominate conversations around breakout opportunities. Alongside […] Continue Reading: 7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005808-8.65%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03586-1.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 14:00
Partager
Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a BTC OG whale who swapped ETH deposited 2,000 BTC (about US$217 million) into Hyperliquid in the past hour to sell and buy ETH spot.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,530.49-1.17%
OG
OG$13.181+2.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,388.81+0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 15:00
Partager
Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

The battle between Avalanche and Solana has become one of the most talked-about debates in crypto. Both are leading Layer 1 blockchain projects, each promising faster speeds, lower fees, and massive adoption. As investors seek the best altcoin to buy now, the competition between these two heavyweights is shaping the future of decentralized finance, gaming, […] Continue Reading: Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005808-8.65%
Edge
EDGE$0.4452+9.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5355-0.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 13:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

BlackRock to File for Hedera ETF? What It Could Mean for HBAR

Stablecoins vs. banks: A fairer test of what makes good money | Opinion