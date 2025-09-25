XRP News Today: XRP ETFs Gain Momentum Despite BlackRock’s Reluctance to File

The Rex Osprey XRP spot ETF, launched on 23rd September, has witnessed a $37.75 million volume on day one, generating expectations among traders that more investment companies will join the XRP ETF race. While Grayscale and Bitwise are already awaiting the SEC’s final decision regarding their ETF approvals, the XRP community anticipates the multinational asset management giant BlackRock to file a spot XRP ETF.
Despite the launch of the first U.S.-listed ETF of XRP, the coin is struggling to maintain its support levels in the chart. At present, it is testing support near $2.90, following the recent correction that affected the entire crypto market.
The speculation regarding BlackRock filing for an ETF first became a point of discussion when major blockchain advisors and market experts revealed the possibility following the dismissal of the long-running case between the SEC and Ripple Labs. Nate Gareci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management and an advisor specialising in Exchange Traded Funds, tweeted in August that BlackRock may file for an ETF.
However, BlackRock has clarified that the clients are not interested in ETFs for XRP. Nate Gareci revealed that BlackRock has contacted him to express its detachment from XRP. “At this time, BlackRock does not have any plans to file an XRP or SOL ETF,” he clarified on X.
With the changes in the regulatory frameworks of the SEC, XRP ETFs will be able to launch within 75 days if they meet the eligibility criteria. The new changes allow firms like BlackRock to bypass the lengthy procedure of individual reviews and launch the product without any effort. However, with less interest in altcoin-based investments from the client side, BlackRock will not likely file for an XRP ETF.
According to Robert Mitchnick, Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock, Bitcoin is the top priority for the firm’s clients, who consist of traditional investors, and they have minimal interest in Ethereum. However, through the digital gold and digital fuel narratives, clients believe that Bitcoin has the futuristic potential as a global monetary alternative and store of value, and Ethereum as a platform for various applications.
Despite the detachment by BlackRock clients, XRP is a major focus of prominent firms like Grayscale, Canary, 21Shares, and Bitwise. According to various market experts, XRP will rebound from the current dip and extend the ETF-driven bullishness to October 2025, the expected final decision timeframe of the SEC. Major filings awaiting approval and the deadlines are provided below.
Following the 7.9% drop during the recent correction, XRP rebounded from the 50% Fibonacci retracement, recovering from oversold and exhibiting a neutral RSI. The MACD bearishness is shifting towards an uptrend, but the overall market sentiment is still bearish. While the on-chain activity shows a significant improvement, the coin is still 26% down from its all-time high.
