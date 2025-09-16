XRP News: Wall Street Watches Closely as New ETF Hits the Market

The fund, launched through a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, will trade under the ticker XRPR and is expected to devote the bulk of its assets to the Ripple-affiliated token.

Unlike the highly publicized spot Bitcoin ETFs, this product falls under a different legal framework. Operating as a ’40 Act fund, it won’t require the same level of approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a traditional ’33 Act ETF. Even so, the majority of the portfolio – around 80% – will be allocated directly to XRP or vehicles that mirror its performance, with a smaller slice set aside for unspecified supplementary assets.

Industry analysts see the launch as an important moment for gauging interest. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, described the ETF as a “litmus test,” noting that futures-based XRP funds have already drawn more than $1 billion in assets. If the spot vehicle succeeds, it could reshape expectations for how investors engage with alternative digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The rollout follows months of speculation. Bitwise filed for its own XRP ETF last year, while other major players, including Franklin Templeton, have expressed interest in similar products. However, the absence of filings from industry heavyweights like BlackRock and Fidelity has sparked questions about whether institutional demand for XRP matches the hype.

This is not the first time REX and Osprey have ventured into crypto ETFs. The two firms previously joined forces on a Solana fund that incorporated on-chain staking, a sign that the companies are eager to experiment with structures outside the mainstream. Whether XRPR manages to capture significant inflows will likely depend on how much appetite exists for diversified exposure at a time when the regulatory spotlight on crypto remains intense.

For XRP supporters, the launch represents more than just another trading product – it’s a chance to validate the token’s standing in U.S. markets after years of legal battles and skepticism. Investors will be watching closely to see if this ETF can spark momentum, or if enthusiasm remains centered on the better-known Bitcoin and Ethereum funds.

