The post XRP No Longer Has the SEC Lawsuit as a Shield, Says Bill Morgan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Morgan says the historical lawsuit is no longer an excuse for XRP’s struggles. Ripple paid the $125 million penalty over one month ago. Many XRP holders remain optimistic despite the cryptocurrency’s flat price action. Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan has said it’s time to stop using Ripple’s SEC lawsuit as an excuse for XRP’s stagnant price. In a post on X, Morgan reminded the community that Ripple paid its $125 million penalty more than a month ago, effectively closing one of the longest legal battles in crypto. Ripple had settled the $125 million penalty in August Morgan’s confirmation comes amid growing expectations from the crypto community, particularly XRP users, who expect the case conclusion to trigger a significant rally in the cryptocurrency’s price.  Most people attributed XRP’s price suppression over the past couple of years to the litigation, believing that concluding the case would allow the digital asset to find its full expression. For context, on August 18, 2025, Ripple’s counsel Michael K. Kellogg notified Judge Analisa Torres that the company had wired the penalty funds to the SEC. That letter marked the official end of a case that many XRP holders believed would unlock long-awaited growth once resolved. XRP Price Stagnation Despite Regulatory Clarity Instead of a breakout, XRP has moved sideways. The token traded at $3.09 on the day Ripple confirmed the payment but has since drifted back to $2.82, testing the lower end of its month-long range. Chart data from TradingView shows multiple failed attempts to break higher, reinforcing that XRP’s price action remains range-bound. Despite the frustration, many holders argue that regulatory clarity removes a long-term obstacle and prefer to see this period as consolidation before the next leg up. Related: XRP Price Prediction For September 22 Morgan: No More Excuses For Morgan, the bigger point… The post XRP No Longer Has the SEC Lawsuit as a Shield, Says Bill Morgan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Morgan says the historical lawsuit is no longer an excuse for XRP’s struggles. Ripple paid the $125 million penalty over one month ago. Many XRP holders remain optimistic despite the cryptocurrency’s flat price action. Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan has said it’s time to stop using Ripple’s SEC lawsuit as an excuse for XRP’s stagnant price. In a post on X, Morgan reminded the community that Ripple paid its $125 million penalty more than a month ago, effectively closing one of the longest legal battles in crypto. Ripple had settled the $125 million penalty in August Morgan’s confirmation comes amid growing expectations from the crypto community, particularly XRP users, who expect the case conclusion to trigger a significant rally in the cryptocurrency’s price.  Most people attributed XRP’s price suppression over the past couple of years to the litigation, believing that concluding the case would allow the digital asset to find its full expression. For context, on August 18, 2025, Ripple’s counsel Michael K. Kellogg notified Judge Analisa Torres that the company had wired the penalty funds to the SEC. That letter marked the official end of a case that many XRP holders believed would unlock long-awaited growth once resolved. XRP Price Stagnation Despite Regulatory Clarity Instead of a breakout, XRP has moved sideways. The token traded at $3.09 on the day Ripple confirmed the payment but has since drifted back to $2.82, testing the lower end of its month-long range. Chart data from TradingView shows multiple failed attempts to break higher, reinforcing that XRP’s price action remains range-bound. Despite the frustration, many holders argue that regulatory clarity removes a long-term obstacle and prefer to see this period as consolidation before the next leg up. Related: XRP Price Prediction For September 22 Morgan: No More Excuses For Morgan, the bigger point…

XRP No Longer Has the SEC Lawsuit as a Shield, Says Bill Morgan

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:35
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09824+14.43%
Sidekick
K$0.1731-2.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08478-4.02%
XRP
XRP$2.8456-3.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01183-10.58%
  • Bill Morgan says the historical lawsuit is no longer an excuse for XRP’s struggles.
  • Ripple paid the $125 million penalty over one month ago.
  • Many XRP holders remain optimistic despite the cryptocurrency’s flat price action.

Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan has said it’s time to stop using Ripple’s SEC lawsuit as an excuse for XRP’s stagnant price. In a post on X, Morgan reminded the community that Ripple paid its $125 million penalty more than a month ago, effectively closing one of the longest legal battles in crypto.

Ripple had settled the $125 million penalty in August

Morgan’s confirmation comes amid growing expectations from the crypto community, particularly XRP users, who expect the case conclusion to trigger a significant rally in the cryptocurrency’s price. 

Most people attributed XRP’s price suppression over the past couple of years to the litigation, believing that concluding the case would allow the digital asset to find its full expression.

For context, on August 18, 2025, Ripple’s counsel Michael K. Kellogg notified Judge Analisa Torres that the company had wired the penalty funds to the SEC. That letter marked the official end of a case that many XRP holders believed would unlock long-awaited growth once resolved.

XRP Price Stagnation Despite Regulatory Clarity

Instead of a breakout, XRP has moved sideways. The token traded at $3.09 on the day Ripple confirmed the payment but has since drifted back to $2.82, testing the lower end of its month-long range.

Chart data from TradingView shows multiple failed attempts to break higher, reinforcing that XRP’s price action remains range-bound. Despite the frustration, many holders argue that regulatory clarity removes a long-term obstacle and prefer to see this period as consolidation before the next leg up.

Related: XRP Price Prediction For September 22

Morgan: No More Excuses

For Morgan, the bigger point is the narrative. He argued that XRP can’t lean on the lawsuit anymore when explaining its lack of adoption or weak market momentum. 

With the legal overhang gone, the token’s path now depends squarely on utility, demand, and the ability to attract institutional flows in an increasingly competitive altcoin market.

Holder Sentiment Remains Split

Community voices are still divided. Some traders see every dip as a chance to accumulate, betting that Ripple’s expanding partnerships and the potential approval of new ETFs will eventually unlock fresh demand. 

Others remain cautious, noting that clarity alone hasn’t translated into price strength and that patience may run thin if sideways action drags on.

Related: XRP Investors Ask: Spot ETF Launched, But Why Is Price Still Below $3?

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bill-morgan-says-ripple-case-excuse-is-over-xrp-must-prove-adoption/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0.1139-10.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.95%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Partager
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:45
Partager
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.0833-6.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4479-13.13%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002252-15.01%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam