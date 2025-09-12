XRP: On Verge of Rally? 30% Surge in Key Metric

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 01:54
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012802+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09705-3.25%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23787+4.45%
XRP
XRP$3.0174+1.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015995-4.35%
  • XRP’s market performance
  • What’s next?

On the network side, XRP is showing something that might push it up sooner rather than later: over the past few days, the number of active accounts has increased by almost 30%, reaching over 26,000 unique senders. This spike in activity rekindled user interest and may be a crucial indicator of the asset’s performance going forward. Increased interest in holding and transacting with an asset is frequently reflected in the growth of active accounts.

For XRP, which markets itself as a blockchain that focuses on payments, this metric is essential. Its viability is primarily determined by the volume of transactions and transfer usage. More market participants are transferring money, testing the network or making cross-border payments, as evidenced by a 30% increase in active wallets.

XRP’s market performance

In terms of the market, the timing is significant. A descending trendline has been pressed against by XRP’s consolidation around $3.00, which has been above the 50- and 100-day moving averages. Although it has not yet reached the levels observed during July’s explosive rally, buying volume has gradually increased again. On the other hand, the rise in network activity provides a basic level of support that might support a technical breakthrough.

XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

When interpreting active accounts as a direct driver of price, one cannot ignore the overall risk surrounding XRP, though. Use of the network does not always correspond to long-term price growth; occasionally, it may even be a reflection of speculative exchanges or transfers. However, the increase in active accounts may work as a tailwind when paired with improving chart structure and market sentiment.

What’s next?

It is possible that XRP will push toward $3.40-$3.50 if it is able to overcome its resistance around $3.10. This is especially true if user activity stays high. The downside is that if momentum is not maintained, the $2.78 support level may be retested.

You Might Also Like

As of right now, the 30% increase in activity shows that XRP is not at all stagnant. Interpret price action as a sign that participation is increasing once more, even though confirmation is still pending. This could pave the way for the subsequent stage in XRP’s market rally.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-on-verge-of-rally-30-surge-in-key-metric

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$21.344-11.82%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

TLDR St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) in Minnesota plans to launch its own stablecoin, Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), by Q4 2025. SCFCU’s stablecoin will be issued on the Metal Blockchain and integrated with the credit union’s banking system using DaLand CUSO’s Coin2Core software. The launch aims to lower transaction fees compared to traditional card networks [...] The post Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09172+2.46%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.39859-1.17%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:28
Partager
Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

TLDR Avalanche Foundation is raising $1 billion to launch a digital asset treasury company. The funds will be used to purchase AVAX tokens at a discounted price. Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital are leading the two major investment deals. The first deal worth $500 million is expected to finalize by the end of the month. [...] The post Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative appeared first on CoinCentral.
Avalanche
AVAX$28.93+1.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.16009+0.10%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

India Holds Back On Full Crypto Regulation Over Fears Of Systemic Risks

Secure 3200% ROI in Arctic Pablo Presale as Ripple Lawsuit Ends and Hyperliquid Goes $330B: Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now