XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street – Spot ETF Plans Hit the SEC Again

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/23 03:31
XRP
XRP$3.0905+7.53%
FUND
FUND$0.02282-7.23%

The updated filing highlights plans to list the fund on the Cboe BZX Exchange, giving traditional investors direct exposure to XRP price movements without needing to manage digital wallets or use crypto exchanges.

The ETF is structured as a Delaware statutory trust and will hold XRP directly, using the CoinDesk XRP CCIX New York Rate as its pricing benchmark. Custody services will be handled by a designated trust company, a model that mirrors existing spot Bitcoin ETFs but focuses on XRP instead.

A Step Toward Mainstream Access

If approved, the ETF would allow investors to buy and sell shares through regular brokerage accounts, making XRP accessible through traditional trading channels. Supporters argue that this structure could attract investors seeking transparency and simplicity compared to futures-based products, which rely on derivatives.

Canary Capital had previously faced an SEC delay on its initial application, but the amended filing signals persistence and confidence in eventual approval. The firm now joins a growing list of issuers betting that crypto-backed ETFs will see strong demand as regulatory clarity improves.

READ MORE:

Pi Network Promises Millions – But Who’s Really Winning in 2025

Regulatory Risks Remain

Despite growing optimism, the filing notes several risks. The trust will not fall under the protections of the Investment Company Act of 1940, meaning holders will not receive the same safeguards as mutual fund investors. Additionally, exchange outages or custody vulnerabilities could expose investors to significant losses.

Still, optimism around XRP’s regulatory position has increased following the dismissal of the SEC’s lawsuit in U.S. appeals court, a ruling that many see as a turning point for Ripple’s ecosystem. Market watchers believe this development improves the odds of the SEC eventually giving the green light to a spot XRP ETF.

Approval would mark a milestone for XRP, placing it alongside Bitcoin as one of the few digital assets accessible through regulated exchange-traded products in the U.S.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street – Spot ETF Plans Hit the SEC Again appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006425+11.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Partager
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04327+10.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Partager
Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The post Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A single phishing attack drained nearly $1 million worth of tokens from a crypto investor who unknowingly signed a batch of malicious transactions disguised as Uniswap swaps, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. In an Aug. 22 post on X, Yu Xiang, founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, noted that the incident involved five tokens siphoned through a transaction exploiting Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 mechanism. He explained: “From the perspective of a phished user, it goes like this: the user opens a phishing website, a wallet signature prompt pops up, the user clicks confirm, and with just that one action, all valuable assets in the wallet address vanish in a snap.” EIP-7702 was introduced in the Pectra upgrade to streamline the Ethereum user experience. The feature allows a wallet to act like a temporary smart contract, making it possible to batch multiple transactions, enable gas sponsorship, or set spending limits in one step. In principle, the delegation is revocable and network-specific. However, attackers have found ways to weaponize the feature in practice. Crypto market maker Wintermute has warned that the standard’s implementation is being exploited at scale. Its June analysis showed that more than 90% of EIP-7702 delegations were linked to malicious contracts. The firm pointed out that many of these contracts are simple copy-paste scripts that scan for vulnerable wallets and drain their holdings automatically. Considering this, Scam Sniffer and Xiang urged crypto users to take extra care before signing wallet requests. They recommended verifying domain names, avoiding rushed confirmations, and rejecting signatures that seem unclear or overly broad. They also stated that some of the red flags that could arise include requests for unlimited token approvals, contract upgrades under EIP-7702, or transaction simulations that do not match expectations. Mentioned in this article Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-investor-loses-1m-in-uniswap-scam-exploiting-ethereums-eip-7702/
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1326+13.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10229+2.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+10.26%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

PA Daily | Treasure will terminate game operations and Treasure Chain; US House of Representatives Committee passes stablecoin regulation bill