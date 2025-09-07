XRP or ADA? AI Predicts the Bigger Winner for 2025 Price Gains (Conclusion Will Surprise You)

TL;DR

The most utilized AI solution speculates on which of the two highly popular altcoins will post more substantial price increases (if any) by the end of the year.

So far, the battle between the two has been won by Ripple’s native token, but will this trend continue in the following months?

XRP Vs. ADA

Recall that both assets struggled for most of the previous year, especially in the months leading up to the US presidential elections. At the time, ADA was confined in a tight range between $0.3 and $0.5 from late April to early November. XRP fluctuated between $0.4 and $0.6, with occasional deviations above the upper boundary.

It all changed once Donald J. Trump won the elections. However, even though both marked substantial gains at one point or another, one stood out as the winner, for now at least. After all, XRP managed to break through several milestones, such as $1, $2, and $3, and even tapped a new all-time high of $3.65 in mid-July.

At the same time, ADA rocketed past $1.3 in early December following some big promises by Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson, but ultimately failed to maintain its run and has since slipped to under $0.9. As such, XRP has undoubtedly won the war for the past ten months, but with that said, what lies ahead for both?

Naturally, any price predictions are mere speculations, but we decided to ask ChatGPT about its take on the matter, basing its analysis on historical performances, technical analysis, market sentiment, and other factors.

XRP Case

OpenAI’s solution noted that XRP leads ADA in terms of ETF applications, with 15 against 1, which is a massive divergence and shows that investors as well as issuers are much more inclined to opt for Ripple’s native token. The SEC has until October to make a decision, and the potential approval of such important financial vehicles can send the underlying asset flying.

ChatGPT also said Ripple and XRP have and will continue to benefit from the regulatory clarity in the US after Trump’s presidential election victory and the internal changes at the SEC. Consequently, XRP is now finally seen as a “more compliance-ready altcoin.”

Being a cross-border payments and settlement cryptocurrency, XRP is also appealing to institutions such as banks, remittance providers, and fintech firms.

The AI chatbot outlined a few risks as well. It warned that the $3.65 ATH reached in July could be a yearly ceiling for the asset, especially since it has failed to hold above the crucial $3 level, which turned from support to resistance. Additionally, ChatGPT noted that retail hype might have shifted from XRP to other trendier tokens.

ADA Case

Although not as many as the XRP ETF filings, Grayscale’s application for a spot ADA ETF could also benefit the underlying asset. Following the S-1 update from a few weeks back, the odds of approval have shot up to 87%, according to Polymarket. Granted, the percentage for the XRP ETFs is identical.

ChatGPT noted that Cardano continues to have a robust development ecosystem, with DeFi, NFTs, and frequent governance upgrades. ADA’s lower market cap compared to XRP’s could also benefit it more since its percentage gains could outpace Ripple’s token.

It also faces its fair share of risks, including frequent critiques for its gradual and sometimes sluggish rollout of features compared to some of its rivals. Speaking of rivals, Cardano has a long list of L1s to fight with, such as SOL and ETH.

Conclusion

As a bottom line, ChatGPT classified XRP as the “safer play” due to the institutional narrative and its larger market cap. It said it’s more likely to hold its value and benefit from regulation. In contrast, ADA might have a higher upside given its lower price at the moment.

