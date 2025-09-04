XRP or Avalon X? Picking Winners in the Next Alt Season

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/04 18:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06034-0.52%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21316--%
XRP
XRP$2.8434-0.73%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.131329-2.64%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002487-3.22%

The coming alt season promises to be one of extremes — between old cryptos with deep-set trading volumes and new projects tying themselves to real-world value. Ripple’s XRP remains a staple in payments and cross-border payments. Avalon X (AVLX), on the other hand, a presale project that injects blockchain directly into real estate, is gaining traction as investors seek out safer and utility-based bets.

XRP Holds Its Ground, But Investors Seek Broader Horizons

Now at $2.79, XRP price has appreciated 1.82% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $166.22B. Its 24h trading volume rose 68.38% to $7.27B, reflecting growing speculation and momentum. The fact that XRP is one of the earliest and best-known altcoins is still true, with institutional payments keeping it in demand.

Yet, XRP remains mired in its payments niche, and while it is ancient, the majority of investors are beginning to diversify into projects offering exposure outside of transactional use.

Blockchain Underpinned by Real Property

Avalon X is quickly becoming a 2025 winner, not because it is hyped but because it has a real-world concept. Backed by Grupo Avalon — a Dominican Republic developer with nearly $1 billion in finished and under-development projects — Avalon X (AVLX) disrupts real estate access by connecting it with blockchain. This means that AVLX token holders get exposed to the $379 trillion global property market, not speculative fluctuations.

At its core, Avalon X presents unique investor benefits:

  • Property-Backed Value: Instead of speculation, AVLX is directly tied to Grupo Avalon’s active projects in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, giving investors access to tangible, revenue-generating properties.
  • Investor Rewards & Experiences: Along with financial upside, AVLX holders enjoy discounted hotel stays, priority on property sales, and unique community-driven rewards that bring digital ownership into real-world experiences.

Community Rewards and Perks

Avalon X has added some serious gravitas to its presale with incentives that are designed to drive early adoption. The project is hosting a $1 million giveaway that includes a fully deeded townhouse in gated Eco Avalon development, showing its tangible commitment to rewarding its investors.

 

These rewards come with lifestyle benefits, combining financial potential with functional benefits that deliver real value beyond the ticker — something that speculative tokens can barely deliver.

Trust and Transparency

Avalon X takes investor trust seriously, having its smart contracts audited and certified by CertiK. This level of transparency and security is not something that comes along often in the presales community, positioning AVLX at the head of its competition in an industry where rug pulls and unrestrained hype happen all too often.

Why Avalon X Is Standing Out in 2025

The most significant innovation of the crypto universe is tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). Investors are presently shifting away from meme-based hype towards genuine opportunities in hard assets like real estate. Avalon X is capturing this trend by offering:

  • Translating Property into an Investable Asset: Property has always been slow and unapproachable, yet Avalon X makes it something that occurs at blockchain speed — bringing property exposure in a form that can be bought, sold, and traded with ease.
  • Lowering the Entry Barrier: High-value property ownership was a preserve of institutions and the affluent. Avalon X reverses that by enabling ordinary investors to participate with as little as $50, accessing markets that were hitherto off-limits.

While XRP continues to support blockchain payments, Avalon X is paving the way for an on-chain bridge to the world’s largest reservoir of wealth: property. This isn’t just another presale — it’s a new standard for crypto utility.

A New Standard for Crypto Utility

Visionaries of 2025 are diverse investor attitudes. XRP powers world payments, meme tokens exist based on community sentiment, Solana powers infrastructure, yet Avalon X unites blockchain with real property stability. In the middle of a market shifting past speculation, Avalon X is staging what lasting utility looks like.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalohttps://avalonx.io/nx.io/

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

The post XRP or Avalon X? Picking Winners in the Next Alt Season appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.76%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
Partager
Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model. Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.” The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP’s Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06032-0.56%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.07685-7.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09869-1.40%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:09
Partager
The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Bitcoin trades near $112K, consolidating in a "repair phase" as investors watch key support at $107.6K. The post The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range appeared first on Coinspeaker.
NEAR
NEAR$2.414-2.02%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/04 18:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Ukraine Parliament Passes First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill with 23% Tax Rate

Brian Armstrong admits firing engineers who didn’t adopt AI