XRP Overtakes Banking Powerhouse Citigroup By Market Capitalization

2025/09/15 12:01
XRP has set a record in cryptocurrency history and emerged as the largest bank on the stock market with its capitalization reaching $184.20 billion, as opposed to Citigroup’s market value of $183.62 billion. 

With this historic milestone, the first cryptocurrency to surpass a large Wall Street institution by market value, the digital asset market has registered a sea change in the valuation of digital assets in comparison with more established financial giants.

The historic milestone has made XRP the 94th most valuable asset in the world by its market cap, which indicates the increased credibility of cryptocurrency in the mainstream financial markets. Having a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, XRP has overtaken the American multinational investment bank as well as financial services company, Citigroup, whose current market capitalization is more than $183 billion, a milestone to embracing digital assets and institutional notoriety.

A Success Beyond Numerical Comparisons

The success itself is not a mere numerical comparison but a symbolic one in the movement of cryptocurrency integrating into a traditional financial structure. Recent achievements of XRP, a digital currency that can be used as a global payment system, and a liquidity entity, reaching parity with one of the largest banks of America indicate the changing world of financial intermediaries. This also indicates the increasing adoption of blockchain-based services.

The fact that XRP overtook Citigroup signifies more widespread institutional adoption of crypto assets in the form of acceptable stores of value and financial tools. The move also follows XRP being put in practice with consistent real-world usage with On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) feature through Ripple that allows financial institutions to process cross-border payments through XRP as a bridge currency. This is a real-life application that can distinguish XRP and speculative digital assets.

The Ripple XRP Reenters Global Top 92 Assets with Its market cap exceeding Banking giant Citigroup making the cryptocurrency one of the most valuable assets in the world in terms of market capitalization. 

Through this ranking, XRP has to compete directly with large multinational corporations, technology companies, and financial institutions in terms of attracting investor capital and attracting market attention.

Global asset ranking dominance proves that XRP has developed as more than a cryptocurrency, which was more of a hypothetical trading type and can now be a digital currency that outperforms the institutional level. The long-term capitalization out of the common financial using institutions indicates that the investors are beginning to think of XRP as a strategic position to hold and not a competitive opportunity.

Conclusion

In the future, XRP is likely to remain capitalized above institutions of significant magnitude going forward, as it requires systematic institutional adoption via the payment network by Ripple, and additional regulation acceptance of cryptocurrency assets. 

The milestone accomplishment is a basis to the long term institutional investment of interest but long term prosperity will be based on persistent proofs of actual-used utility and creations of worth that are sufficient to justify the excellent market pricing against the conventional financial property.

