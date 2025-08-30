XRP Price Analysis: Bearish Sentiment Emerges Amid Renewed Institutional Demand

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/30 06:21
Bitcoin
BTC$108,145.24-3.06%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005716-9.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.07064+0.07%
XRP
XRP$2.8016-4.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,331.43-2.56%
XRP ETF Filings Surge as Seven Asset Managers Press SEC for Approval

The post XRP Price Analysis: Bearish Sentiment Emerges Amid Renewed Institutional Demand  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ripple Labs-backed XRP dropped as much as 6% on Friday during the mid North American session to hit a range low of about $2.77. The large-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $281.6 billion, dropped in tandem with the wider crypto market led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). 

As a result of the sudden XRP price drop today, around $22.7 million was liquidated from leveraged traders, with the majority involving long positions. 

XRP Dumps Amid Renewed Institutional Demand

Since the official closure of the Ripple vs SEC case, institutional investors have proliferated into the XRP market. Earlier on Friday, Amplify, an asset manager with over $12 billion in assets under management, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer an XRP option income ETF.

According to the SEC filing, the fund will invest at least 80% of its capital in financial instruments exposed to XRP. The fund manager plans to list the shares of its XRP option income ETF on the Cboe BZX exchange. Amplify joins a growing list of fund managers seeking to offer spot XRP ETFs in the United States.

The XRP market has dumped alongside the wider crypto market even after CME Group reported earlier this week a significant demand in its XRP futures. Worth noting that the XRP futures on CME were the fastest of the kind to cross $1 billion in just over three months.

What’s Next?

According to Peter Brandt, a highly experienced futures market trader, the XRP price has lost crucial support levels, which could lead to further correction in the near term. According to his analysis, XRP price could drop as much as $2.39 if the support level around $2.78 is lost in the coming days.

The midterm bearish sentiment for XRP will, however, be invalidated if the asset consistently closes above an established falling logarithmic trend in the daily timeframe. Additionally, XRP price needs to regain the 50-day Moving Average Simple (SMA) as a support level.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Partager
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$204.93-3.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.05543-4.41%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003006+3.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,240.53-3.17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005713-9.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,341.3-2.59%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million