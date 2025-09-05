XRP Price And Litecoin Both Face Resistance While Investors Snap Up Rollblock Presale For Explosive Gains

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 21:55
xrp-ripple2 main Rollblock 2467274 1

Crypto markets are heating up as investors shift focus toward Rollblock, a presale project that has already raised $11.5 million and is tipped for a potential 500% surge once listed. While Rollblock builds momentum, established tokens face hurdles. 

XRP has lost momentum and is unable to recover the levels of $3. Meanwhile, Litecoin is fighting against the odds of being at the levels of resistance above $120, despite having some critical support. Together, they highlight how fresh opportunities like Rollblock are drawing attention away from slower-moving assets.

Rollblock Pesale Gains Traction as Investors Target Explosive Returns

Rollblock (RBLK) is quickly building momentum as one of the most anticipated crypto launches of 2025. The GameFi-focused iGaming platform has already raised $11.5 million in presale and processed more than $15 million in wagers, proving there is real demand behind the project. Rollblock has a robust community with 55,000 players signed up before launch, and is characterized by strong request for eventuality.

The platform stands out with its access to over 12,000 games, live-streamed sports betting, and a sportsbook prediction league that keeps users engaged. Onboarding is smooth with support for more than 50 cryptocurrencies and fiat payment options like Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, giving it a global reach from the start.

One of Rollblock’s strongest selling points is its tokenomics. Each week, 30% of revenue goes toward buybacks. From that, 60% is burned to reduce supply while 40% is redistributed to stakers, creating consistent rewards and long-term scarcity.

Key Drivers Behind Rollblock’s Growth:
• $11.5M raised in presale with $15M+ wagered, showing strong early traction
• Licensed by Anjouan Gaming and independently audited by SolidProof
• Weekly token burns and staking rewards up to 30% APY
• 12,000+ titles and sportsbook fueling engagement

With presale tokens priced at just $0.068, investors see Rollblock as a rare low-cap opportunity with explosive upside.

XRP Price Consolidates Below $3 Amid Weak Trading Volume

XRP price has been under pressure after its July peak near $3.66, slipping back to around $2.81. The chart shows resistance building at $3, while $2.70 stands out as key support. XRP’s trading volume has cooled, signaling hesitation among buyers. 

Rollblock 2467274 3

                                                          Source

Analysts note that holding above $2.70 could spark a push toward $3.20 or $3.50 in the short term. A breakdown, however, may trigger a slide toward $2.50. For now, XRP price is caught between cautious sentiment and the potential for another rebound if momentum returns.

Litecoin Faces Resistance as Momentum Cools

Litecoin (LTC) has since reversed its late July high of around $134, currently trading at around $111. The chart indicates that the token has been stable above its 60-day moving average, but selling pressure has kept the rallies at bay. The nearest resistance is at the level of about $120, where the buyers have been unable to take possession back.

Rollblock 2467274 2

                                                           Source

Litecoin analysts believe that a support of over $108 may open a window to a rebound of up to $125. Nonetheless, any drop below 108 can reverse the tide to the 100 area. For now, Litecoin faces resistance, with traders watching whether volume can revive its upside move.

Rollblock Stands Out Amid Market Shifts

While XRP price hovers below $3 and Litecoin struggles against resistance near $120, Rollblock’s presale tells a different story. Having raised $11.5 million with tokens at $0.068, the project’s mix of adoption and rewards positions it to surpass slower-moving assets. With demand already proven, investors see Rollblock not just keeping pace but outshining both XRP and Litecoin in the following market cycle.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

