XRP Price Consolidates Around $3, Layer Brett Frenzy Grows After $1.3M Secured – Analysts See A 120x Run

The crypto market is heating up again ahead of the bull season, with XRP price stabilizing near $3 after a massive rally and a new player, Layer Brett, stealing the spotlight. Investors are weighing XRP’s history of big breakouts against LayerBrett’s explosive presale momentum.

Analysts now debate which token offers the real long-term upside. Read further for more information.

XRP price holds steady around $3 as traders watch key levels

XRP price is sitting tight near the $3 mark after a rally that shocked many traders. The token jumped more than 550% since November and even crossed $3.30 before cooling off. Analysts like Gert van Lagen say this pullback is not weakness but part of a larger pattern.

Right now, XRP is strong but faces resistance. Glassnode data shows 94% of holders are in profit. In past cycles, that much profit often triggered sell pressure. In 2018 and 2021, XRP topped when over 90% of wallets were green.

That is why some expect a short-term drop toward $2.40 if the $3 floor breaks. Others argue that ETF optimism and institutional inflows could push it toward $6 in the coming months. Traders are split, but everyone agrees this zone is critical.

Layer Brett frenzy grows after $1.3M presale success

While XRP price cools off, a new name is catching fire—Layer Brett. The Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin secured $1.3 million in its early presale, and the buzz is building fast. Unlike old meme tokens that ran on hype alone, LBrett comes with tech under the hood. It runs on Layer 2, which means fast speed and gas fees that cost pennies.

The project is community-driven, and the presale is drawing both casual buyers and seasoned crypto fans. Staking rewards are a significant pull. Early participants can lock in huge yields currently at 1,800% before rates fall as more people join.

Analysts highlight that Layer Brett’s mix of meme culture and Layer 2 performance gives it an edge in a crowded market. What sets LBrett apart is the roadmap. Plans include gamified staking, NFT add-ons, and cross-chain tools.

Why Layer Brett’s 120x margin makes it a stronger bet than XRP

Analysts are throwing bold numbers around for Layer Brett. Some projections see a 120x return margin from presale to full market launch. That kind of potential dwarfs XRP’s near-term targets. XRP price may grind higher, but its $190 billion market cap makes 10x gains far harder to achieve. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is starting at a low entry point.

This is the classic difference between a mature token and a young project. XRP has legal clarity, ETFs on the horizon, and global payment adoption. But it also carries overvaluation risks. Its total value locked is only $85 million against a market cap nearly 2,200 times bigger. LBrett is the opposite—it has room to grow into its ecosystem.

Rekt Fencer, founder of X DAO, recently shared that XRP could rise to $6 by early 2026. That is good growth, but nowhere near 120x. With Layer Brett, even cautious analysts admit the early positioning could produce exponential gains.

Add in the $1 million community giveaway and the substantial staking rewards, and it’s clear why many are calling this the most promising presale on Ethereum right now.

Conclusion

XRP price holding around $3 shows strength, but its upside is capped by size and profit-taking risks. Layer Brett is younger, faster, and built for scale on Ethereum’s Layer 2. With $1.3 million already raised, early staking rewards, and analysts hinting at a 120x path, Layer Brett has the kind of upside that XRP cannot match at this stage.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post XRP Price Consolidates Around $3, Layer Brett Frenzy Grows After $1.3M Secured – Analysts See A 120x Run appeared first on Blockonomi.