XRP Price Consolidates Near Support As Analysts Point To Rollblock As The Smarter Meme Coin Bet

Moving into September XRP is maintaining a position close to important support levels, while Rollblock (RBLK) makes waves with its growing relevance in GambleFi. XRP fundamentals remain robust with increasing adoption and high inflows, yet Rollblock’s presale is rapidly shaping up to be one of the most discussed opportunities of 2025, attracting many Ripple investors in the process. 

Rollblock (RBLK) Redefines the Presale Playbook

Unlike most short-term presale projects, Rollblock has exploded into the limelight with global-first traction. The project has already raised $11.7 million in presale capital and processed $15 million+ of bets on its live iGaming platform. This positions Rollblock at the forefront of the $80 billion online gaming market, delivering blockchain security to mass entertainment.

The platform has 12,000+ real-time games ranging from poker and roulette to Web3 exclusives, as well as a sportsbook that offers events from international leagues like the NFL, UFC, and La Liga. Transactions are taken care of seamlessly through Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and over 50 cryptocurrencies. On top of this, VIP rewards and rakebacks are integrated directly into tokenomics, creating a user loyalty loop.

Rollblock has been audited by SolidProof and further stands apart with its deflationary token mechanism. Up to 30% of platform revenue is used for RBLK token buybacks, which further guarantees sustained growth and longevity. 60% of these tokens are burned, and 40% shared among stakers who earn up to 30% APY. For a mere $0.068 per token, analysts forecast up to 20x returns within September and long-term appreciation above $5.

XRP Steadies Around $3 With Adoption Climbing

As of September 11, XRP costs $2.99, having decreased slightly by 0.23% over the past 24 hours, trading at a market cap of $178.54 billion. Despite the drop, traders indicate XRP’s resilience within the range $2.95–$3.00.

Source: Tradingview

Market coverage shows XRP has broken through this range after months of range-bound trading, with open interest up 11% to $8.3 billion and steady institutional inflows. Critical levels sit at $3.08, $3.27, and $3.66, while Fibonacci extensions target a $4.50 price level.

Source: Tradingview

Technically, XRP is testing its downward resistance line for the third day in a row. A break above $3.128 would turn short-term momentum bearish, opening up safer entries into longs. Meanwhile, adoption continues to rise. XRP Ledger accounts are more than 7.46 million, a record showing the network’s growing user base. Experts think additional adoption could provide the boost that a breakout to $4 would require.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Rotation Talk: Why Traders Eye Rollblock Next

While XRP remains a core holding in all but the most adventurous institutional books, some traders have started to trade into Rollblock. The rationale is simple: XRP boasts stable growth prospects, but Rollblock boasts a live business model, presale traction, and deflationary mechanics that represent more asymmetrical upside.

MetricXRP (XRP)Rollblock (RBLK)
Current CatalystTesting $3 resistance, growing adoption$11.7M presale, $15M+ live wagers
Near-term RiskResistance at $3.27–$3.66Early-stage volatility
Growth Forecast$4.50 target if breakout holdsAnalysts see 20x in September, $5+ long term

XRP’s success is rooted in its institutional trust, steady adoption, and strong on-chain metrics. Rollblock, however, is forging new ground by bringing blockchain to iGaming on a real-world scale in order to give token holders a token economy wired for value growth.

While XRP flounders trying to get above $3.128, Rollblock is already making headlines with its presale traction. If it continues, experts think that RBLK has the potential to be among 2025’s biggest blowout performers.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
