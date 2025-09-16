XRP Price Could Cross $8 If $17B ETF Inflows Outstrip Supply

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16
  • ChatGPT believes that the imminent reflexive XRP demand will dwarf an estimated ETF flow of $17B.
  • The ChatGPT’s XRP prediction estimates that the altcoin could reach as much as $500 in the next 12 months. 
  • Technical analysis has revealed that XRP price is on the cusp of entering its euphoric phase of the 2025 rally. 

ChatGPT (via Rob Cunningham/KUWL.show) was prompted with this scenario: what happens if seventeen spot XRP-ETFs, each allocating $1 billion, enter the market over the next year, totaling $17B in ETF flow. With an available XRP float of about 5 billion coins (the portion readily tradable), that inflow already exceeds available supply. 

From that, ChatGPT’s floor estimate (ETF flow alone) puts XRP at about $3.40 under full supply use, with more realistic conservative/average/high targets rising into double digits depending on how inelastic supply is.

What Are ChatGPTs XRP Target for the Next 12 Months?

How Far Can XRP Price Rally Based on $17B Inflow Via ETFs?

“A $17 billion inflow versus around 5 billion XRP float almost guarantees repricing above $3. Mathematically, a floor estimate, assuming all the 5 billion XRP float is instantly available, would be $3.4,” the ChatGPT report noted. 

Potential LowPotential AveragePotential High
ChatGPT’s XRP Targets based on $17B  ETF flow in 12 months$8-$12$20-$30+>$50

What Will Be the Impact of FOMO Trading on XRP?

However, the ChatGPT report noted that the expected XRP’s FOMO – by institutional investors, and retail traders – will drive XRP price even higher once combined with impact of a possible $17 billion ETF flow in the next 12 months. 

The ChatGPT report assumed a 0.5% allocation into the XRP market from global investable funds, currently amounting to over $100 trillion. With the XRP market likely to record a demand of over $700 billion from global investors sparked by ETF flow, the report noted that the altcoin will rally exponentially and not linearly in the coming twelve months.

Potential LowPotential AveragePotential High
ChatGPT’s XRP targets based on Reflexive FOMO $8-$30$50-$150$200-$500

Is the Report Realistic?

Yes. The XRP price is well positioned to enter its parabolic phase in the coming months akin to the 2017 crypto summer. The large-cap altcoin, which is focused on streamlining global cross-border payments, has already rallied to its all-time high of above $3.6.

Related: Analyst Predicts 750% XRP Breakout to $27 as Solana Eyes $1,100 Milestone

After more than six years of consolidating in a triangular pattern following the Ripple vs SEC legal disputes, XRP price has signaled the onset of a new macro bull rally. Most importantly, XRP price is expected to benefit from the anticipated crypto rally before the end of this year.

Related: XRP (XRP) Price Prediction For September 16

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-17-billion-etf-fomo-price-target/

