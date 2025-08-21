XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/21 15:44
XRP
XRP$2.9044+0.19%

XRP’s price has slumped over the past month amid a decline in network activity and weakening demand from investors. Will the token continue to see more corrections ahead?

Summary
  • XRP price has fallen 16.8% in the past month.
  • The amount of XRP held across smart money wallets has dropped nearly 80%.
  • XRP is trading below key moving averages and risks further correction.

According to data from crypto.news, XRP (XRP) was trading at $2.93, up 19% over the last 3 months and 63% higher than its year-to-date low. The third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap stood at $173.8 billion, with a daily trading volume of $6.4 billion.

Much of these gains came amid investor hype after Ripple, the company behind XRP, secured a decisive win in its years-long legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Part of the gains also came as investors anticipate the launch of a spot XRP ETF soon, which could unlock fresh institutional demand for the token.

Despite XRP’s notable performance this year, there are signs the token could be poised for a correction. The token has already dropped 16.8% over the past month after hitting its year-to-date high last month.

Current data from Nansen shows that the balance of XRP held by smart money investors has dropped 80% over the past 30 days. This presents a risk, as such investors often reduce exposure ahead of market weakness. Retail investors tend to follow these moves, which can amplify price corrections for the token.

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming? - 1

Additional data from CoinGlass shows that futures traders have also turned bearish. Open interest for XRP had fallen from $10.94 billion in July to $7.56 billion at press time, a sign of reduced speculation from investors.

Furthermore, the long/short ratio was below 1, which means more traders were positioned for a potential downside.

All of this has been unraveling as the network has been witnessing subdued activity on the XRP Ledger. Data from Dune show that weekly transactions have slumped 14.8% to 12.4 million, while weekly active addresses dropped 2.1% to 107,340. Investors view the slowdown as a sign of weakening network demand, adding to bearish sentiment around the token.

XRP price analysis

On the daily chart, XRP has fallen below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating that bearish momentum currently dominates.

XRP price forms bearish divergence with RSI.

The Relative Strength Index has also formed a bearish divergence with price action. Such a divergence typically reflects weakness in the prevailing uptrend, as rising RSI values fail to confirm higher price levels. This dynamic often leads traders to take profits, signaling declining investor interest and the onset of buyer exhaustion.

In addition, the Aroon Down indicator stands at 92.86% while the Aroon Up remains at 7.14%, reinforcing the strength of the bearish trend.

XRP Aroon 24-hour chart

Given these signals, XRP is positioned for a potential correction toward $2.70, a level that previously acted as key support during its August decline.

A decisive break below this threshold could open the way for a further drop toward $2.30, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

TLDR Scammer impersonated a senior UK officer to steal $2.8M worth of Bitcoin. Victim was tricked into revealing their cold wallet’s seed phrase on a fake website. Police stress that law enforcement would never ask for access to crypto wallets. The scam targets long-term crypto holders and is part of a growing trend. A sophisticated [...] The post Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEED
SEED$0.001032-0.28%
Particl
PART$0.181-1.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:14
Partager
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

China lijkt een opvallende draai te maken in zijn beleid rond digitale valuta en stablecoins. Volgens bronnen dicht bij de zaak werkt het land aan een plan om stablecoins te introduceren die gekoppeld zijn aan de Chinese yuan. Daarmee wil Peking de wereldwijde adoptie van zijn valuta versnellen en een... Het bericht Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Outlanders
LAND$0.000539+4.05%
MANTRA
OM$0.2378-0.87%
OP
OP$0.718+1.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:35
Partager
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

TLDR Windtree’s shares fell 77% after Nasdaq announced it would be delisted for non-compliance. The delisting concerns Windtree’s failure to maintain a minimum bid price for its stock. Windtree’s BNB treasury strategy and cryptocurrency investments faced scrutiny after the delisting. Despite the delisting, Windtree intends to continue its financial disclosures and operations. Windtree Therapeutics, a [...] The post Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News appeared first on CoinCentral.
CreatorBid
BID$0.06982-1.96%
Binance Coin
BNB$852.57+2.52%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle