XRP Price Forecast Points To $4 By 2026 Yet This Meme Coin At $0.0053 Could Touch $0.50

The XRP price forecast is once again in the spotlight as the token holds near recent highs but shows signs of slowing momentum. XRP continues to be a cornerstone of global payments, yet many traders chasing explosive gains are shifting their focus toward presale tokens. Among these, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is gaining strong attention, with analysts predicting it could deliver more than 50x returns in the next cycle.

XRP Price Forecast: steady but capped

XRP is trading close to $2.90. The token has held its ground after recent gains but shows signs of slowing. Support sits in the $2.75–$2.85 range, and traders are watching the $3 mark as the next big test. If it breaks higher, a move toward $3.50 could follow in the short term. Looking further ahead, most forecasts still point to $4–$5 by 2026. Ripple’s work with banks and payment firms continues to strengthen XRP’s role in cross-border settlements.

The latest XRP price forecast reflects this shift. XRP is no longer the wild, fast-moving trade it once was. Instead, it has become a reliable hold, appealing to long-term investors who value utility and adoption. For speculators chasing 20x or 50x gains, however, XRP feels too steady compared to riskier tokens.

Why Layer Brett is gaining attention

While XRP consolidates, one of the biggest stories in September’s crypto market is the rise of Layer Brett ($LBRETT). This gem is being launched with a technical foundation on Ethereum Layer 2, bringing faster speeds, lower fees, and seamless integration with Ethereum’s decentralized applications. This mix of meme culture and infrastructure has made it stand out among new projects.

The presale price is currently $0.0055 per token, offering a low entry point with huge upside potential. A major factor behind the buzz is its staking program, which offers 865% APY for early participants.

Beyond staking, the roadmap outlines ambitious plans including NFT tie-ins, gamified staking models, and cross-chain expansion. With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens, scarcity is built into its design, giving speculators confidence that demand could drive future price appreciation.

Momentum is also visible across social media. Telegram groups and X (formerly Twitter) feeds are filled with growing chatter about $LBRETT, with many traders comparing its rise to the early days of Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. Analysts argue that if meme season accelerates into 2025, Layer Brett could realistically surge 50x to 100x, pushing its price from $0.0055 toward $0.50.

Final thoughts

The latest XRP price forecast points to steady growth, with short-term targets near $3.50 and longer-term projections of $4–$5 by 2026. It remains a trusted choice for investors who value stability and utility, though its gains are likely to be gradual rather than dramatic.

Layer Brett ($LBRETT), on the other hand, is capturing the speculative crowd. With its Ethereum Layer 2 base, high-yield staking, and low presale price of $0.0055, it offers the kind of setup meme traders look for when chasing outsized returns. Growing whale interest and strong community buzz suggest it could become one of the standout plays of 2025. For those willing to take on higher risk, $LBRETT may provide the explosive upside that established tokens like XRP can no longer deliver.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.