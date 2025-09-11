XRP Price Forecast; Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction & The Latest Trending Cryptos That Could Make You Rich In 2025

The crypto market is buzzing, with many investors closely watching the XRP Price Forecast and Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction. However, a new contender, Layer Brett, is quickly garnering attention. This innovative Layer 2 memecoin is currently in presale, offering early entrants a chance at significant returns; some analysts suggest it could 100x. Don’t miss this trending cryptocurrency

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is redefining meme tokens with real blockchain utility

Layer Brett delivers a fresh perspective, combining meme power with real utility. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it bypasses the congestion and high gas fees often associated with Layer 1 networks. Layer Brett achieves 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) at a mere $0.0001 per transaction. Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a next-generation Layer 2 memecoin designed to fuse viral meme culture with robust blockchain utility. It’s an ERC-20 token, focused on scalability and speed. 

The project aims to disrupt the traditional meme token landscape by offering lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and substantial staking rewards. As the project notes, “Brett was bound to Base, tethered to the inefficiencies of a token without utility.” Layer Brett changes that narrative entirely. Layer Brett operates as an additional protocol built atop Ethereum, processing transactions off-chain to boost throughput and reduce costs. 

This design enables LBRETT holders to stake their tokens immediately through the dApp, offering an impressive APY of around 760%. Users can buy and stake LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB using MetaMask or Trust Wallet. This low gas fee crypto simplifies participation and amplifies rewards for early backers. It’s a proper Layer 2 blockchain solution.

Will Ripple (XRP) or Stellar (XLM) lead the next wave of cross-border crypto adoption?

XRP is a digital asset developed by Ripple Labs, designed to facilitate fast, low-cost international payments. It acts as a bridge currency, enabling cross-border transactions without needing traditional intermediaries. XRP operates on the XRP Ledger, a decentralized public blockchain.

The XRP Price Forecast remains a topic of intense debate. While many anticipate future growth driven by potential clarity from its ongoing legal battles, its price has experienced significant volatility. XRP’s utility in cross-border payments is straightforward, but market sentiment can be unpredictable for this altcoin.

Similar to XRP, XLM aims to connect financial institutions and reduce the cost and time required for cross-border transactions. It’s particularly focused on helping developing economies access financial services.

The XLM price prediction also sees varied outlooks. Stellar (XLM) has a solid foundation for remittances and micro-payments, but its growth has been steadier compared to the explosive gains some meme coins or newer Layer 2 solutions target. XLM’s adoption depends heavily on partnerships and network growth.

Why Layer Brett outpaces XRP and XLM

Layer Brett’s presale success signals strong market interest. With an early entry price of $0.005 and a total supply of 10 billion tokens, its low market cap suggests immense growth potential. The combination of meme energy and Layer 2 utility positions LBRETT as a strong contender for the next 100x altcoin in the crypto bull run 2025. Layer Brett offers staking benefits and will include a $1 million giveaway. This new cryptocurrency could truly explode.

As you evaluate the XRP Price Forecast and XLM Price Prediction, consider the groundbreaking potential of Layer Brett. It uniquely merges the appeal of meme tokens with the crucial scalability of an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. Early participants can stake their LBRETT for high-yield rewards. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a project set to redefine the meme coin landscape.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
