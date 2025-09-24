The post XRP Price Holds $3 Resistance, But Experts Say Rollblock Could Deliver 40x Before 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 14:21 As the XRP price movement steadies near $3 after cooling from recent highs, Rollblock is stealing headlines with a remarkable surge. Its momentum is built on adoption, not hype, with millions already processed through its platform and $11.8 million raised so far. The contrast between XRP’s consolidation and Rollblock’s rise has caught the eye of traders looking for the next breakout. Many believe Rollblock could deliver far greater returns before 2026 if momentum holds. Trust, Transparency, and Growth: The Rollblock Formula Explained Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly separated itself from the endless wave of crypto projects by proving adoption first, not just pushing promises. With millions in wagers already processed, the platform is showing that there’s real demand behind its ecosystem. Rollblock’s reach is broad. The library boasts more than 12,000 games, spanning from blackjack and poker to immersive live dealer tables. A sports prediction hub further adds to its appeal, covering global competitions and drawing steady engagement from players worldwide. This wide offering has been matched with strong oversight, with Rollblock licensed by Anjouan Gaming and audited by SolidProof, giving it a level of transparency that has often been missing in GameFi. The tokenomics model is designed to reward holders while keeping supply tight. Weekly revenue buybacks and token burns consistently reinforce scarcity, while staking provides income opportunities for long-term participants. Key reasons Rollblock is gaining traction include: Over $15 million in activity processed before any exchange debut. A catalog of 12,000+ games paired with sports prediction features. Licensed and audited for transparency and credibility. Weekly buybacks reduce supply alongside staking rewards. Now priced at $0.068 with $11.8 million raised, Rollblock is already surging. This early momentum sets the stage for it to deliver 40x returns before 2026. XRP Price Holds $3 Resistance… The post XRP Price Holds $3 Resistance, But Experts Say Rollblock Could Deliver 40x Before 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 14:21 As the XRP price movement steadies near $3 after cooling from recent highs, Rollblock is stealing headlines with a remarkable surge. Its momentum is built on adoption, not hype, with millions already processed through its platform and $11.8 million raised so far. The contrast between XRP’s consolidation and Rollblock’s rise has caught the eye of traders looking for the next breakout. Many believe Rollblock could deliver far greater returns before 2026 if momentum holds. Trust, Transparency, and Growth: The Rollblock Formula Explained Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly separated itself from the endless wave of crypto projects by proving adoption first, not just pushing promises. With millions in wagers already processed, the platform is showing that there’s real demand behind its ecosystem. Rollblock’s reach is broad. The library boasts more than 12,000 games, spanning from blackjack and poker to immersive live dealer tables. A sports prediction hub further adds to its appeal, covering global competitions and drawing steady engagement from players worldwide. This wide offering has been matched with strong oversight, with Rollblock licensed by Anjouan Gaming and audited by SolidProof, giving it a level of transparency that has often been missing in GameFi. The tokenomics model is designed to reward holders while keeping supply tight. Weekly revenue buybacks and token burns consistently reinforce scarcity, while staking provides income opportunities for long-term participants. Key reasons Rollblock is gaining traction include: Over $15 million in activity processed before any exchange debut. A catalog of 12,000+ games paired with sports prediction features. Licensed and audited for transparency and credibility. Weekly buybacks reduce supply alongside staking rewards. Now priced at $0.068 with $11.8 million raised, Rollblock is already surging. This early momentum sets the stage for it to deliver 40x returns before 2026. XRP Price Holds $3 Resistance…

XRP Price Holds $3 Resistance, But Experts Say Rollblock Could Deliver 40x Before 2026

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24
Crypto News
  24 September 2025
  • |
  • 14:21

As the XRP price movement steadies near $3 after cooling from recent highs, Rollblock is stealing headlines with a remarkable surge.

Its momentum is built on adoption, not hype, with millions already processed through its platform and $11.8 million raised so far.

The contrast between XRP’s consolidation and Rollblock’s rise has caught the eye of traders looking for the next breakout. Many believe Rollblock could deliver far greater returns before 2026 if momentum holds.

Trust, Transparency, and Growth: The Rollblock Formula Explained

Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly separated itself from the endless wave of crypto projects by proving adoption first, not just pushing promises. With millions in wagers already processed, the platform is showing that there’s real demand behind its ecosystem.

Rollblock’s reach is broad. The library boasts more than 12,000 games, spanning from blackjack and poker to immersive live dealer tables. A sports prediction hub further adds to its appeal, covering global competitions and drawing steady engagement from players worldwide.

This wide offering has been matched with strong oversight, with Rollblock licensed by Anjouan Gaming and audited by SolidProof, giving it a level of transparency that has often been missing in GameFi.

The tokenomics model is designed to reward holders while keeping supply tight. Weekly revenue buybacks and token burns consistently reinforce scarcity, while staking provides income opportunities for long-term participants.

Key reasons Rollblock is gaining traction include:

  • Over $15 million in activity processed before any exchange debut.
  • A catalog of 12,000+ games paired with sports prediction features.
  • Licensed and audited for transparency and credibility.
  • Weekly buybacks reduce supply alongside staking rewards.

Now priced at $0.068 with $11.8 million raised, Rollblock is already surging. This early momentum sets the stage for it to deliver 40x returns before 2026.

XRP Price Holds $3 Resistance Despite Fresh Selling Pressure

The XRP price has cooled after a strong run, settling at $2.85 with a daily drop of just under 4%. Trading volume crossed 174 million, indicating a surge in activity as sellers pressed in, but the token continues to hover near the $3 mark, which now acts as resistance.

When examining the last several months, XRP has steadily risen to highs exceeding $3.66 in July, starting at a June low of $1.90. The market took confidence in that run, but the most recent pullback reflects exhaustion after the steep climb. Nevertheless, XRP has been able to retain a majority of these gains, an indicator of strength amid short-term vulnerability.

Moving averages paint a picture with two sides. The shorter-run lines are beginning to flatten, which is a sign of consolidation, and the 30- and 60-day averages are supportive underneath. This implies stabilization of XRP instead of reversal.

At this point, the XRP price performance is the result of a market between profit-taking and continued demand. Buyers remain active enough to defend recent levels, and the $3 region stands as the key battleground shaping the token’s next direction.

Rollblock’s Early Momentum Speaks Louder Than Promises

The XRP price may be holding near $3, but Rollblock is carving out a different path. With tokens already up 500% in presale, the project’s adoption-driven model is giving traders something fresh to follow. Its blend of gaming, sports, and staking puts it in a position to surpass XRP in growth potential, mainly as momentum builds toward exchange listings in the months ahead.

Discover the Opportunities of the RBLK Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets.

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-price-holds-3-resistance-but-experts-say-rollblock-could-deliver-40x-before-2026/

