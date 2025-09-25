The post XRP Price News: Analyst Sees $4.50 by Year-End, $10 at Cycle Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Price News: Analyst Sees $4.50 by Year-End, $10 at Cycle Peak appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has lagged in past cycles compared to Bitcoin. Analyst Virtual Bacon says the important measure is XRP’s ratio to Bitcoin. In the 2020 cycle, XRP was heavily suppressed and did not reach the highs seen in 2017. A return to its 2020 ratio top of 0.000403 BTC could reset its path this cycle. The analyst explained that the market is in the middle of a Bitcoin bull run, with altcoin season starting to form. Altcoins have not shown strong breakout candles yet, but they have been steadily climbing and in some cases outperforming Bitcoin. Near-Term Projection If Bitcoin climbs toward $150,000 by the end of this year or early 2026, XRP could reach about $4.50. This level depends on XRP regaining its earlier ratio against Bitcoin. The timing also links to when the current ETF-driven rally finishes pricing into the market. Long-Term Targets Looking further ahead, the analyst sees XRP possibly reaching $9 to $10 by the top of this cycle. For that to happen, Bitcoin would likely need to climb toward $200,000, while XRP’s ratio against Bitcoin would need to rally in similar fashion to earlier cycle peaks. Anything above $10, the analyst said, would be considered an “optimistic target” that assumes altcoins repeat their strongest historical runs. Market Sentiment and Strategy The outlook for XRP comes at a time when ETF products for multiple cryptocurrencies are entering the market. Alongside XRP, Solana and Dogecoin ETFs are expected soon, with Litecoin also seen as a likely candidate. Analysts say that some of these approvals may surprise the market, especially for coins like Dogecoin and Litecoin that do not have strong utility cases but still carry legacy status. Source:… The post XRP Price News: Analyst Sees $4.50 by Year-End, $10 at Cycle Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Price News: Analyst Sees $4.50 by Year-End, $10 at Cycle Peak appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has lagged in past cycles compared to Bitcoin. Analyst Virtual Bacon says the important measure is XRP’s ratio to Bitcoin. In the 2020 cycle, XRP was heavily suppressed and did not reach the highs seen in 2017. A return to its 2020 ratio top of 0.000403 BTC could reset its path this cycle. The analyst explained that the market is in the middle of a Bitcoin bull run, with altcoin season starting to form. Altcoins have not shown strong breakout candles yet, but they have been steadily climbing and in some cases outperforming Bitcoin. Near-Term Projection If Bitcoin climbs toward $150,000 by the end of this year or early 2026, XRP could reach about $4.50. This level depends on XRP regaining its earlier ratio against Bitcoin. The timing also links to when the current ETF-driven rally finishes pricing into the market. Long-Term Targets Looking further ahead, the analyst sees XRP possibly reaching $9 to $10 by the top of this cycle. For that to happen, Bitcoin would likely need to climb toward $200,000, while XRP’s ratio against Bitcoin would need to rally in similar fashion to earlier cycle peaks. Anything above $10, the analyst said, would be considered an “optimistic target” that assumes altcoins repeat their strongest historical runs. Market Sentiment and Strategy The outlook for XRP comes at a time when ETF products for multiple cryptocurrencies are entering the market. Alongside XRP, Solana and Dogecoin ETFs are expected soon, with Litecoin also seen as a likely candidate. Analysts say that some of these approvals may surprise the market, especially for coins like Dogecoin and Litecoin that do not have strong utility cases but still carry legacy status. Source:…

XRP Price News: Analyst Sees $4.50 by Year-End, $10 at Cycle Peak

2025/09/25 10:29
XRP has lagged in past cycles compared to Bitcoin. Analyst Virtual Bacon says the important measure is XRP’s ratio to Bitcoin. In the 2020 cycle, XRP was heavily suppressed and did not reach the highs seen in 2017. A return to its 2020 ratio top of 0.000403 BTC could reset its path this cycle.

The analyst explained that the market is in the middle of a Bitcoin bull run, with altcoin season starting to form. Altcoins have not shown strong breakout candles yet, but they have been steadily climbing and in some cases outperforming Bitcoin.

Near-Term Projection

If Bitcoin climbs toward $150,000 by the end of this year or early 2026, XRP could reach about $4.50. This level depends on XRP regaining its earlier ratio against Bitcoin. The timing also links to when the current ETF-driven rally finishes pricing into the market.

Long-Term Targets

Looking further ahead, the analyst sees XRP possibly reaching $9 to $10 by the top of this cycle. For that to happen, Bitcoin would likely need to climb toward $200,000, while XRP’s ratio against Bitcoin would need to rally in similar fashion to earlier cycle peaks.

Anything above $10, the analyst said, would be considered an “optimistic target” that assumes altcoins repeat their strongest historical runs.

Market Sentiment and Strategy

The outlook for XRP comes at a time when ETF products for multiple cryptocurrencies are entering the market. Alongside XRP, Solana and Dogecoin ETFs are expected soon, with Litecoin also seen as a likely candidate. Analysts say that some of these approvals may surprise the market, especially for coins like Dogecoin and Litecoin that do not have strong utility cases but still carry legacy status.

