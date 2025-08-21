XRP Price Prediction 2025: Ripple vs. Avalon X’s Real-World Asset Trend

One is XRP trudging ahead as the darling of institutions for cross-border payments: fast, regulated, and well-entrenched in the banking system.

The other is a new player in the space — Avalon X (AVLX), who isn’t competing on transactions but redefining ownership itself. Instead of velocity, it’s making a move in the $379 trillion global real estate market.

As blockchain adoption is shifting towards real-world assets (RWAs) — an area that’s projected to be worth $16 trillion by 2030.

XRP Price in 2025: Institutional Backbone

XRP price is at $2.88, decreasing 4.37% over the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $171.19Billion and daily trading volume of $7.19Billion (increasing by 12.89%). Its fundamental draw continues to be speed, liquidity, and regulatory compliance — all too compelling for institutions and banks to ignore.

Source: Tradingview-XRP

The long battle of the project with the SEC has left scars, but it remains one of the most used tokens for cross-border payments. Its path is in line with financial infrastructure, not consumer ownership.

Avalon X: Real Estate on the Blockchain

Avalon X is a bridge between blockchain and real estate. Backed by Grupo Avalon, a heavyweight developer with:

$103 million in closed sales

$548 million in pipeline projects

$385 million in pipeline developments

Avalon X is accompanied by credibility that few cryptocurrency startups enjoy. It boasts initial projects with origins in the Dominican Republic, where Grupo Avalon has a pipeline of real estate projects on upscale developments valued at nearly $1 billion.

Instead of competing for transient volume of trade, Avalon X tokens unlock exclusive property perks, global liquidity, and lifestyle rewards. Owners benefit from luxury stays and lifetime discounts to even becoming potential owners of a fully deeded townhouse. This hard asset and lifestyle value is what separates Avalon X (AVLX) from other tokenization pilots (e.g., RealT, Propy, or BlackRock tests).

Avalon X: Tokenized Real Estate, Tiered Rewards, and Tangible Ownership

Avalon X approaches the blockchain space from a very different angle. Instead of payments, Avalon X is putting its effort into making real estate available, accessible, and investable worldwide. Backed by Grupo Avalon, a developer with a project pipeline valued at nearly $1 billion in the Dominican Republic, Avalon X is bringing the world’s largest asset class to blockchain access.

The AVLX token is the center of this ecosystem and is priced currently at a mere $0.005 in stage 1 of the presale. Avalon X isn’t merely promising future gains — it’s already delivering. Its tiered investment program offers members tangible returns:

Gold level: Buyers of $500–$2,500 receive 5 raffle tickets and a 10% presale bonus.

Buyers of $500–$2,500 receive 5 raffle tickets and a 10% presale bonus. Diamond level : Investors receive 10 raffle tickets, a 15% bonus, a 20% discount on Avalon properties, and whitelist priority access to future sales.

: Investors receive 10 raffle tickets, a 15% bonus, a 20% discount on Avalon properties, and whitelist priority access to future sales. At the Platinum level with investments above $7,500, the investors get 25 raffle opportunities, a 25% discount, a free one-week stay in a luxury Avalon property, concierge benefits, and 50% lifetime discounts on luxury stays at Avalon properties.

Source: AvalonX

These are not empty promises. Avalon X is hosting a giveaway of $1 million worth of AVLX tokens and a full townhouse giveaway in the Dominican Republic, both fully audited and verifiable by blockchain-based smart contracts. One winner will receive literally handed keys to an actual physical property, not merely a tokenized representation.

Avalon X’s $0.005 Presale and Built-In Deflation Strategy

Avalon X has already gained investor attention in its presale and its tokenomics are made to be scarce and appreciation in the long term:

60% for presale

15% for staking rewards

7% for allocated burning mechanism

The rest covering liquidity, partnerships, and ecosystem growth

This framework gives incentives for deflationary pressure, staking, and holding in the long term to render AVLX not just another speculative token.

Growth Scenarios: From Payments to Property Power Plays

For $0.005 presale, Avalon X brings value fuel to imagination. If it tokenized just 1% of Grupo Avalon’s $1Billion project pipeline, that’s $10Million in tokenized value — already greater than its tiny launch market cap. In the larger context of a $16 Trillion RWA-tokenization market in 2030, its potential upside shouldn’t be ignored.

XRP, on the other hand, is likely to continue to serve as the basis for fast, compliant cross-border payments. But on the physical ownership frontier Avalon X is venturing into, its scope may be more limited.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

