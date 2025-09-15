XRP Price Prediction: $8 to $12 if ETFs are Approved

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/15 18:56
XRP
XRP$3.02-0.87%
XRP Price Prediction

XRP price today is trading just under the $3 mark, holding ground as the broader crypto market edges higher. While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate headlines, XRP is attracting new attention thanks to speculation around potential exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could unlock billions in institutional inflows.

XRP Price Impact From $17 Billion ETF Scenario

Market analyst Rob Cunningham from KUWL.show explained what the XRP price could look like under an ETF-driven demand surge. His analysis assumes that 17 new ETFs could each bring in $1 billion, creating $17 billion in total demand within a year.

The issue is XRP’s freely available supply, estimated at only 5 billion tokens. At today’s prices, that’s worth about $15 billion, meaning ETF demand alone would already exceed supply.

Even conservatively, XRP price would need to move above $3.40 to balance out. If fewer tokens are available for sale, prices could soar further.

XRP Community Reaction to ETF Price Predictions

The XRP community showed a mix of excitement and impatience. Some claimed that $20 per XRP would not be life-changing, instead targeting levels like $150. Others stressed patience, pointing to analyst Jake Claver’s warning about a possible XRP supply shock.

XRP Price Could Surge on FOMO Beyond ETFs

Cunningham suggested that ETFs might only be the start of the XRP price rally. Once momentum builds, U.S. banks, registered investment advisors, and retail investors could join the rush.

  • U.S. banks manage $22 trillion in assets
  • Global RIAs oversee $115 trillion
  • American households hold more than $5 trillion in savings

Such reflexive demand could push XRP price beyond steady growth into explosive moves. Conservative forecasts suggest XRP could reach $8 to $12 in the next 12 months with ETF inflows alone. With added FOMO, XRP price could surge into the $50 to $150 range or higher in extreme cases.

What’s Next for XRP Price and ETF Approval

For now, XRP price remains in consolidation. But ETF speculation has put it firmly back in the spotlight. The real test lies with U.S. regulators and whether they will approve XRP ETFs.

If they do, the mix of limited supply and massive institutional demand could transform today’s cautious market into the beginning of a major breakout.

FAQs

What is the XRP price today?

XRP price is currently trading just under the $3 mark, showing resilience as ETF speculation fuels optimism.

How high can XRP price go if ETFs are approved?

Analysts suggest XRP could move to $8–$12 conservatively, while extreme scenarios could see prices between $50 and $150.

Why could an XRP ETF trigger a supply shock?

XRP’s available supply is estimated at only 5 billion tokens, worth about $15 billion at current prices. With projected ETF demand of $17 billion, supply could be outstripped almost immediately.

