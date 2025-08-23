XRP Price Prediction: Analysts Forecast A Run To $10 But Say Remittix Offers A Faster Path To Parabolic Returns

Ripple has been unable to sustain its gains after making a short rally earlier in the week. The token briefly reached $3 earlier in the week, but fell back soon afterwards as investors faced a reminder of inflation risks in the face of hawkish signals by the Federal Reserve.

Profit-taking was high, with more than 300 million dollars realized by long and short-term holders, and there was caution throughout the market. Although XRP can continue rising to the $10 level, smart investors are now looking at other high-growth assets such as Remittix, which has a higher upside potential owing to the real-world applications.

XRP Faces Profit-Taking Pressure

Recently, XRP’s market activity has shown a clear tilt toward selling, driven primarily by risk-off sentiment following recent FOMC minutes. Exchange flow data indicates net inflows to exchanges rose to $76.8 million, signalling that holders are offloading XRP to lock in gains.

Despite this, futures activity remains relatively muted. Open interest declined by just 100 million XRP over the past week, suggesting the downside pressure is not fueled by leveraged positions. Analysts warn that with more than 90% of XRP supply in profits, further selling may persist if the Fed adopts a hawkish stance during upcoming speeches, keeping price action choppy in the near term

Why Remittix Is Capturing Investor Attention

While XRP struggles to navigate macro-driven volatility, Remittix has emerged as a compelling alternative. Currently priced at $0.0969, with over 614 million tokens sold and more than $20.7 million raised, Remittix combines real-world payment solutions with crypto efficiency. Its growing ecosystem and upcoming projects are creating momentum for potential parabolic returns.

Features That Set Remittix Apart

Cross-Border Payments: Instant crypto to fiat transfers.

Real-World Adoption: Intended to be used by freelancers, companies and remitters.

Wallet Beta Release: Planning to release soon, making it easier to use and accessible.

Community Growth: User base is growing rapidly, meaning that network effects are in play.

All of this means that Remittix is not only a speculative token but a utility-focused one with measurable adoption, which can be leveraged to potentially achieve faster returns than XRP. Therefore, as analysts keep a close eye on XRP and whether it has long-term potential, early adopters of Remittix are set to see immediate use cases and an expanding infrastructure that may speed up returns in 2025 and beyond.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/analysts-forecast-a-run-to-10-but-say-remittix-offers-a-faster-path-to-parabolic-returns/