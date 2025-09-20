Think of XRP like a really popular restaurant that everyone talks about going to. While most people are debating whether the food will get better or if prices will go up to $3.70, some smart diners are quietly slipping out the back door to discover a hidden gem next door. That’s exactly what blockchain data [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Blockchain Data Shows Ripple Investors Betting Big On Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.Think of XRP like a really popular restaurant that everyone talks about going to. While most people are debating whether the food will get better or if prices will go up to $3.70, some smart diners are quietly slipping out the back door to discover a hidden gem next door. That’s exactly what blockchain data [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Blockchain Data Shows Ripple Investors Betting Big On Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.

XRP Price Prediction: Blockchain Data Shows Ripple Investors Betting Big On Layer Brett

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/20 08:00
GET
GET$0,007511-%4,28
XRP
XRP$2,9903-%2,73
Wink
LIKE$0,009276-%5,21
THINK Token
THINK$0,01292-%0,99
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005164-%2,89
Solayer
LAYER$0,5265-%4,67

Think of XRP like a really popular restaurant that everyone talks about going to. While most people are debating whether the food will get better or if prices will go up to $3.70, some smart diners are quietly slipping out the back door to discover a hidden gem next door. That’s exactly what blockchain data reveals about sophisticated XRP investors right now.

These savvy crypto holders aren’t just waiting around for XRP price prediction targets – they’re using their XRP gains as a launching pad into Layer Brett’s incredible 689% APY staking rewards, which have already raised over $3.78 million in presale funding.

XRP’s strong foundation: why BBVA partnerships and ETF launches create perfect diversification timing

XRP is having quite the moment, and smart investors know it. The recent partnership between Ripple and BBVA under MiCA compliance shows that big, serious banks are finally ready to play with blockchain technology. This isn’t just good news; it’s the kind of institutional validation that makes XRP a solid foundation for any crypto portfolio.

September 18th marked the launch of the first U.S. XRP ETF, followed by CME options on XRP futures starting October 13th. These are fancy new bridges that let traditional investors walk into crypto land. When you combine this with XRP trading around $2.75-$2.77 and analysts eyeing that $3.70 target, you’ve got the perfect storm of legitimacy and growth potential.

Smart money recognizes that XRP’s institutional momentum creates an ideal moment for strategic diversification. Layer Brett represents exactly that kind of next-level opportunity, offering over 689% staking APY while XRP provides the stable foundation that makes such bold moves possible.

Layer Brett vs XRP returns: why 675% staking APY beats waiting for $3.70 price targets

Let’s talk numbers in a way that actually makes sense. If XRP hits that optimistic $3.70 price target from its current $2.75 level, you’re looking at roughly 35% gains. That’s nice, but not life-changing. Now compare that to Layer Brett’s staking APY of over 689%, and suddenly we’re talking about a completely different league of wealth building.

The crypto presale opportunity at $0.0058 per token represents the kind of ground-floor access that smart XRP investors recognize from Ripple’s early days. Instead of hoping XRP climbs another 35%, these investors are positioning themselves in a meme token with serious Layer 2 utility that could potentially deliver 100x returns. The math is simple: diversifying a portion of XRP gains into Layer Brett’s presale offers exponentially better risk-adjusted.

Your simple action plan: using XRP gains to build wealth through Layer Brett’s presale opportunity

Building wealth in crypto doesn’t require a PhD in blockchain technology – it just requires recognizing patterns and acting on them. The pattern here is crystal clear: institutional XRP adoption creates stability, stability generates gains, and smart investors use those gains to access next-generation opportunities like Layer Brett before they explode.

Your action plan is refreshingly straightforward. Take a portion of your XRP position and allocate it toward $LBRETT tokens during the presale phase. The project has already raised more than $3.78 million, proving serious investor interest, while the 689% staking APY provides immediate income generation that dwarfs traditional crypto returns. Layer Brett’s combination of meme energy and Layer 2 fundamentals creates the perfect storm for massive growth potential.

Connect your wallet and buy in today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post XRP Price Prediction: Blockchain Data Shows Ripple Investors Betting Big On Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238,21-%3,66
Bitcoin
BTC$115.509,51-%1,43
XRP
XRP$2,9876-%2,74
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Partager
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00185109-%6,49
Sign
SIGN$0,08446+%6,13
Octavia
VIA$0,0152-%0,65
Partager
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Partager
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3,104-%4,55
XRP
XRP$2,9876-%2,74
ALI
ALI$0,00658+%0,15
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion