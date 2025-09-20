Analysts are now suggesting that Cardano (ADA), one of the top Layer 1 blockchains, could be overtaken in market cap […] The post XRP Price Prediction: Cardano Could Be Overtaken by Layer Brett in 2026 as Viral Attention Turns to $LBRETT appeared first on Coindoo.Analysts are now suggesting that Cardano (ADA), one of the top Layer 1 blockchains, could be overtaken in market cap […] The post XRP Price Prediction: Cardano Could Be Overtaken by Layer Brett in 2026 as Viral Attention Turns to $LBRETT appeared first on Coindoo.

XRP Price Prediction: Cardano Could Be Overtaken by Layer Brett in 2026 as Viral Attention Turns to $LBRETT

Analysts are now suggesting that Cardano (ADA), one of the top Layer 1 blockchains, could be overtaken in market cap by Layer Brett ($LBRETT) by 2026 if its viral growth continues. With XRP preparing for its next breakout, some investors are rotating profits into presales like $LBRETT to capture higher upside.

XRP price prediction: Preparing for the next move

XRP has been consolidating, with analysts targeting a breakout above $3.50 that could lead to a run toward $4 in the coming months. Some XRP price prediction models are even more aggressive, suggesting $5–$7 during the next bull cycle as institutional adoption grows. Traders are also eyeing potential ETF approvals or major partnerships that could inject new liquidity and spark a rally. However, XRP’s market cap means that while returns may be steady, they are unlikely to match the multiples that smaller tokens can deliver.

Cardano’s challenge: Losing ground to newcomers

Cardano remains a favorite among long-term holders thanks to its peer reviewed approach and strong developer community. But ADA’s growth has slowed compared to competitors, and its price has been ranging for months. Analysts warn that without a major catalyst, Cardano could lose market share and potentially slip in the rankings as new projects gain traction.

This is where Layer Brett enters the picture — an Ethereum Layer 2 project combining meme coin virality with real utility. Its early success and explosive community growth have led some analysts to claim that $LBRETT could rival ADA’s market cap in the coming years, creating one of the most exciting upsets in crypto.

Why Layer Brett could be the next big thing

Layer Brett is still in presale, priced at just $0.0058, and has already raised over $3.8M. Its staking rewards of over 680% APY and capped 10B supply are drawing investors looking for asymmetric opportunities.

Key reasons $LBRETT could overtake ADA in the long run:

  • Viral community growth – thousands of new holders weekly
  • 680+% staking APY – huge rewards before dilution
  • Ethereum Layer 2 scalability – cheap, fast, and secure
  • $1M community giveaway – driving attention and hype
  • Analyst projections – tipped for 50x potential in 2025–2026
  • Early-stage upside – much more room to grow than ADA

Attention is turning to $LBRETT

Social media mentions of Layer Brett have skyrocketed in recent weeks, rivaling those of established altcoins. This type of viral attention has historically been a leading indicator for major price moves, as seen with SHIB and DOGE during their breakout phases. Influencers and analysts on X (formerly Twitter) are now discussing $LBRETT daily, fueling even more FOMO for new buyers.

Final Shot: Don’t wait for 2026 to make a move

XRP price prediction models may show steady gains, and Cardano could still deliver moderate returns, but the most explosive upside may come from early-stage projects like Layer Brett. By the time $LBRETT reaches ADA’s size, the easy multiples will be gone, leaving latecomers chasing higher prices.

Layer Brett presale is live — grab your $LBRETT now before the next stage sells out and staking rewards shrink.
Website: https://layerbrett.com
Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: https://x.com/LayerBrett

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

