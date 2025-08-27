XRP Price Prediction: Experts Tip XRP To Hit $5 In September But This New ETH Token Could 65x

That would be a massive move from current levels. But let’s be realistic about what that actually means for returns.

While everyone focuses on this XRP price prediction, something more interesting is happening. A new Ethereum token called Layer Brett is gaining attention. It’s not getting mainstream coverage yet. But smart money is already positioning for what could be 65x gains.

The math behind the XRP prediction

A $5 XRP would make headlines everywhere. It would represent huge percentage gains. But there’s a catch. XRP’s market cap would need to balloon to astronomical levels. We’re talking hundreds of billions in new money flowing into just one asset.

This XRP price prediction also ignores the legal uncertainties still hanging over the project. The SEC case might be going better, but it’s not over. Institutional money remains cautious despite the optimistic price forecasts. These factors make that $5 target feel ambitious.

Why new tokens have better odds

Layer Brett doesn’t face these challenges. It’s not fighting legal battles. It doesn’t need billions in new investment to move significantly. Its micro cap status means normal retail trading activity can drive serious price appreciation.

The project’s Ethereum Layer 2 foundation provides something XRP can’t. Real utility beyond payments. Smart contract capabilities. Massive staking rewards. These features create multiple reasons to hold beyond pure price speculation.

The percentage return reality

Let’s talk numbers honestly. If XRP hits $5, early investors will do very well. But someone buying today would see good returns, not life-changing ones. Layer Brett offers a different story entirely. Its current presale price allows for exponential growth.

Layer Brett doesn’t need to become a top ten crypto to deliver those returns. It just needs to execute its roadmap and maintain community growth.

How smart investors are playing both sides

People aren’t dumping their XRP because of this XRP price prediction. But they’re not putting new money into it either. They’re maintaining existing positions while allocating fresh capital to newer opportunities like Layer Brett. This strategy makes perfect sense. It keeps exposure to established assets while capturing growth from emerging projects.

The technology comparison matters

XRP does one thing well. Fast, cheap payments. But that’s all it does. Layer Brett offers an entire ecosystem. Fast transactions, sure. But also staking rewards, community governance, and Layer 2 scalability.

This technological advantage matters because the market has evolved. Investors want assets that do multiple things well. They want tokens that provide both utility and yield. XRP can’t offer that. Layer Brett does.

Why timing is everything right now

The Layer Brett presale won’t last much longer. Prices increase regularly as more people discover the project. Meanwhile, XRP will still be here in September, probably trading around similar levels regardless of this XRP price prediction.

This creates a clear opportunity window. The chance to get in early on something with real potential versus waiting for established assets to maybe move. Smart money recognizes these windows don’t stay open long.

The verdict: Two different opportunities

The XRP price prediction might come true. It might not. But Layer Brett’s potential doesn’t rely on maybe scenarios. It relies on executable technology and community growth that’s already happening.

Visit layerbrett.com to see what real growth potential looks like. Don’t miss the chance to participate in something that could genuinely outperform even the most optimistic XRP price prediction.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media also signed a separate deal with Crypto.com to integrate CRO into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms.
Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum is undergoing a major price overhaul in its fortunes right now and has just managed to end an 8-year downward trend against Bitcoin.
Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eclipse Labs, de ontwikkelaar achter de Layer 2 oplossing heeft een ingrijpende wijziging aangekondigd. Kort na de lancering van zijn eigen token (Ticker: ES) voert het bedrijf een flinke reorganisatie door waarbij 65% van het personeel de organisatie moet verlaten. Tegelijkertijd stapt oprichter en voormalig CEO Vijay Chetty, beter bekend als Litquidity, vrijwillig op en neemt Sydney Huang het roer over. Reorganisatie na de token generation event De drastische ingreep volgt enkele weken na de token generation event van Eclipse. Sinds de lancering heeft ES meer dan 65% van zijn waarde verloren, met recente dalingen tot rond de $0,15 volgens data van CoinMarketCap. Deze koersdruk weerspiegelt zowel bredere zwakte in de crypto markt als zorgen van investeerders over de toekomst van het project. Bron: CoinMarketCap In een verklaring liet Eclipse weten dat de personeel vermindering nodig is om geld in lijn te brengen met de nieuwe strategie. Volgens de aankondiging gaat de focus minder liggen op infrastructuur voor externe ontwikkelaars en meer op het zelf ontwikkelen van een breakout applicatie die gebruikers direct naar het platform moet trekken. De nieuwe koers onder Sydney Huang Met de benoeming van Sydney Huang kiest Eclipse Labs voor een leider die al bekend is met de interne dynamiek van het bedrijf. Huang werkte eerder als product lead en benadrukte dat de oorspronkelijke missie overeind blijft, maar dat de aanpak verandert. Today, Eclipse Labs announced team and leadership changes to align with a new direction post-TGE. Over the past months, we’ve explored opportunities for application development on the network. Going forward, we’ll prioritize building a breakout application on top of Eclipse’s L2… — Eclipse (,) (@EclipseFND) August 25, 2025 De volgende fase draait om eindgebruikers verklaarde Huang. We willen niet alleen de tools bieden, maar ook zelf de applicaties bouwen die de kracht van ons Layer 2-netwerk laten zien. Die koerswijziging markeert een verschuiving van technische ontwikkeling naar een meer productgerichte benadering. Terwijl het netwerk technisch gezien nog steeds wordt doorontwikkeld, gaat een groter deel van het geld naar het bouwen van toepassingen die het verschil kunnen maken in adoptie. Signalen voor de bredere markt Dat een prominente Layer 2 speler zo’n groot deel van zijn personeelsbestand ontslaat, roept vragen op in de bredere crypto community. Dergelijke ingrepen worden vaak gezien als signaal van interne spanningen, financiële druk of een strategische heroriëntatie. In het geval van Eclipse lijkt vooral de combinatie van een teleurstellende token lancering en de noodzaak om investeerders vertrouwen terug te winnen een rol te spelen. Ook de timing valt op. De reorganisatie kwam op hetzelfde moment dat de crypto markt in zijn geheel negatief was, met Bitcoin die kortstondig onder de belangrijke grens van $110.000 dook. Vooruitblik voor Eclipse en ES Voor holders van de ES blijft de onzekerheid groot. De koers staat onder druk en analisten waarschuwen dat het herstel tijd kan kosten. Toch benadrukt het team dat de lange termijn plannen overeind blijven. Met een personeelsbestand en een nieuwe CEO wil Eclipse een nieuwe applicatie ontwikkelen die de kracht van zijn Ethereum rollup met Solana VM demonstreert. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
