XRP Price Prediction For 2025, 2026 & 2027 From Top Crypto Experts

XRP has been through it all. Court battles, price swings, and endless debates about its future. Yet, it’s still one of the most talked-about cryptos on the market. Investors keep asking the same question: what’s next for XRP?

Here’s how top crypto analysts see the XRP Price Prediction for 2025, 2026, and 2027 from cautious forecasts to bold calls of multi-dollar gains.

XRP Price Prediction 2025-2027

XRP is trading at $2.81. The token has dropped 2.35% in the past day and now holds the fourth spot by market value at $166.89 billion. With 59.48 billion coins already in circulation from its 100 billion cap, XRP is nearing critical support zones that could dictate its next major move.

According to the XRP price prediction, the price will rise gradually through 2026, averaging $4.81. The predictions indicate a bottom of about $4.65 and possible highs of about $5.59. The picture turns more optimistic by 2027. The average price is predicted to be close to $6.99, with potential peaks at $8.07 and support at $6.80. With greater momentum and a better risk-reward profile for long-term holders, this would be a major uptick.

Why Remittix Is Entering The Conversation

While XRP continues to lead in cross-border payments, Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention with its direct-to-user model. The Remittix DeFi project has already raised more than $23 million and confirmed multiple major exchange listings.

Deflationary token model rewarding holders over time

Expanding to Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon

Real-time FX conversion with transparent rates

$250,000 Remittix Giveaway active now

Unlike Ripple, which relies heavily on institutional adoption, Remittix is targeting freelancers, businesses, and everyday users. This makes Remittix one of the best cryptos to buy now for those seeking real utility and growth potential.

Which Payment Token Deserves Your Bet?

The latest XRP Price Prediction shows steady upside for Ripple in 2025, 2026, and 2027, especially if adoption expands. But Remittix is offering something different. Instant global payments designed for direct users.

For investors looking at long-term plays in the payments space, XRP may be the established leader, but Remittix could be the breakout altcoin that delivers outsized returns.

