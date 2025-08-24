XRP Price Prediction for August 24

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:22
NEAR
NEAR$2.671+0.14%
U
U$0.0135-3.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10127+1.62%
XRP
XRP$3.0363+0.60%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00119-0.83%

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.19% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.38%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support of $3.0029. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $2.98 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $3.1427.

You Might Also Like

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $3.30 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less clear. The rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $3-$3.30 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $3.0160 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-august-24

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464+0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1013+1.88%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002986-5.50%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
Partager
Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy. Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025 Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype. Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach. Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after. For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore. Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060. For…
Threshold
T$0.01669-1.41%
holoride
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01609+0.98%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:04
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294-3.07%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00275-8.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago