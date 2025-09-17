XRP Price Prediction for September 16

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 04:35
Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 1.57% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.9767. If the daily bar closes near the resistance or above it, the rise may continue to the $3.06-$3.08 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels. Buyers may start thinking about a further upward move only if they restore the price above the $3.1560 mark. 

Until that happens, consolidation in the range of $3-$3.10 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

XRP is trading at $3.0304 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-16

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
