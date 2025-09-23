The post XRP Price Prediction for September 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bulls could not keep the market growth going for long, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap XRP/USD The price of XRP has declined by almost 4% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $2.6975 and the resistance of $2.9360.  You Might Also Like As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of XRP has tested the support level of $2.6975. In this case, one should focus on the candle’s closure. If it happens far from that mark, traders may expect consolidation in the zone of $3 over the next few days. Image by TradingView A similar picture can be seen from the midterm point of view. As the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, traders should pay attention to the nearest area of $3. If the weekly bar closes below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.40-$2.60 range. XRP is trading at $2.8616 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-22-0The post XRP Price Prediction for September 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bulls could not keep the market growth going for long, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap XRP/USD The price of XRP has declined by almost 4% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $2.6975 and the resistance of $2.9360.  You Might Also Like As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of XRP has tested the support level of $2.6975. In this case, one should focus on the candle’s closure. If it happens far from that mark, traders may expect consolidation in the zone of $3 over the next few days. Image by TradingView A similar picture can be seen from the midterm point of view. As the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, traders should pay attention to the nearest area of $3. If the weekly bar closes below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.40-$2.60 range. XRP is trading at $2.8616 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-22-0

XRP Price Prediction for September 22

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:01
Union
U$0.010747-13.06%
XRP
XRP$2.8272-2.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017111-1.52%
Wink
LIKE$0.008089+1.15%

Bulls could not keep the market growth going for long, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by almost 4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $2.6975 and the resistance of $2.9360. 

You Might Also Like

As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of XRP has tested the support level of $2.6975. In this case, one should focus on the candle’s closure. If it happens far from that mark, traders may expect consolidation in the zone of $3 over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen from the midterm point of view. As the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, traders should pay attention to the nearest area of $3. If the weekly bar closes below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.40-$2.60 range.

XRP is trading at $2.8616 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-22-0

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-15.11%
Particl
PART$0.1969-3.10%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4636-8.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-7.24%
MetYa
MET$0.234-1.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-4.94%
READY
READY$0.01476+15.13%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.5-7.16%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22