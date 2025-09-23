The post XRP Price Prediction for September 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bulls could not keep the market growth going for long, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap XRP/USD The price of XRP has declined by almost 4% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $2.6975 and the resistance of $2.9360. You Might Also Like As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of XRP has tested the support level of $2.6975. In this case, one should focus on the candle’s closure. If it happens far from that mark, traders may expect consolidation in the zone of $3 over the next few days. Image by TradingView A similar picture can be seen from the midterm point of view. As the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, traders should pay attention to the nearest area of $3. If the weekly bar closes below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.40-$2.60 range. XRP is trading at $2.8616 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-22-0 The post XRP Price Prediction for September 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bulls could not keep the market growth going for long, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap XRP/USD The price of XRP has declined by almost 4% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $2.6975 and the resistance of $2.9360. You Might Also Like As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of XRP has tested the support level of $2.6975. In this case, one should focus on the candle’s closure. If it happens far from that mark, traders may expect consolidation in the zone of $3 over the next few days. Image by TradingView A similar picture can be seen from the midterm point of view. As the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, traders should pay attention to the nearest area of $3. If the weekly bar closes below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.40-$2.60 range. XRP is trading at $2.8616 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-22-0