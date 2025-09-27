XRP Price Prediction for September 26

Most of the coins are not ready yet to keep moving up, according to CoinMarketCap.

CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

Top coins by

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.41%.

TradingView

Image by

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.777.

You Might Also Like

If the situation does not change, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $2.70 zone.

TradingView

Image by

On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the daily bar closes below the $2.6975 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2.60-$2.70 range.

TradingView

Image by

From the midterm point of view, bears are more powerful than bulls. If a breakout of the $2.7280 level happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $2.50 mark soon.

XRP is trading at $2.7045 at press time.