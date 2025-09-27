The post XRP Price Prediction for September 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins are not ready yet to keep moving up, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap XRP/USD XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.41%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.777.  You Might Also Like If the situation does not change, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $2.70 zone. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the daily bar closes below the $2.6975 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2.60-$2.70 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, bears are more powerful than bulls. If a breakout of the $2.7280 level happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $2.50 mark soon. XRP is trading at $2.7045 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-26The post XRP Price Prediction for September 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins are not ready yet to keep moving up, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap XRP/USD XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.41%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.777.  You Might Also Like If the situation does not change, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $2.70 zone. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the daily bar closes below the $2.6975 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2.60-$2.70 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, bears are more powerful than bulls. If a breakout of the $2.7280 level happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $2.50 mark soon. XRP is trading at $2.7045 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-26

XRP Price Prediction for September 26

2025/09/27 06:27
Most of the coins are not ready yet to keep moving up, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.41%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.777. 

If the situation does not change, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $2.70 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the daily bar closes below the $2.6975 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2.60-$2.70 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bears are more powerful than bulls. If a breakout of the $2.7280 level happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $2.50 mark soon.

XRP is trading at $2.7045 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-26

