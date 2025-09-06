XRP Price Prediction for September 5

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:07
The prices of some of the coins are rising today, while others remain in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 0.09% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local resistance of $2.8496. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, buyers are trying to come back to the game after yesterday’s bearish closure. In this case, one should focus on the nearest level of $2.8693. 

If the candle closes above it, there is a chance to see a test of the $2.95 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the $2.7280 level. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, buyers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a local rise to the $3 mark.

XRP is trading at $2.8424 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-5

