XRP Price Prediction: Here’s How Bulls Can Target $5

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/04 23:15
XRP Price Prediction

The post XRP Price Prediction: Here’s How Bulls Can Target $5 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP price is currently trying to bounce back and hit the important $3 level once again. Trading at $2.83, XRP is down by more than 1% in the last 24 hours. The majority of the top ten cryptocurrencies have slipped into the red zone. Bitcoin and Ethereum are both down more than 2%. Here’s what’s next for XRP price:

Support Holding, But Momentum Weak

The price has been holding above the $2.74 support zone, a level that has proven important several times over the past weeks. While buyers have managed to defend this floor, momentum remains weak. XRP continues to print lower highs and lower lows, a classic sign of caution in the market.

If the token loses this support decisively, the focus will likely shift to the next major zones between $2.46 and $2.21. These levels could serve as the last line of defense before deeper losses.

Resistance Levels in Focus

On the upside, XRP faces stiff resistance. The first meaningful barrier sits at $3.10, where a break above could be an early signal of recovery. Beyond that, the $3.40 level stands out as a critical test. Clearing this zone could open the door for a move towards $3.80 and eventually the $4.40 to $5.00 range.

For now, bulls have not shown the strength needed to overcome these hurdles. The most recent bounce from the early September low has been too weak to confirm a lasting turnaround.

Market Structure Still Unclear

The overall structure of the chart suggests XRP is still trapped in a correction that began in July. The analyst said that without a stronger push above resistance, the risk of revisiting lower levels remains high.

As long as XRP stays above $2.74, the reward-to-risk profile favors those betting on a bounce. But if that floor gives way, the bearish scenario comes back into play.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

