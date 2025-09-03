The post XRP Price Prediction: Is Triple-Digit Target Incoming? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP is once again at the heart of one of crypto’s favorite pastimes: daring price predictions. For years it has hovered in the low single digits, recently clinging to the $3 range. But in some corners of the market, people are starting to talk about something far bigger — $50, $75, even $100 XRP.

A Setup for a Moonshot?

Expert Paul Barron recently walked through a scenario that could send XRP flying. If spot crypto ETFs keep gaining approval, if Congress moves forward with a market structure bill, if Ripple lands the right banking licenses, and if big partnerships start dropping — all of that together, he argued, could light the fuse.

In his words, XRP could push “upwards of $50 and above.” Some even whisper about triple digits. And even with a correction afterward, Barron said, the math would look very different than it does today. “If XRP hit $75 and then cut in half, you’re still looking at $37,” he explained. “Compare that to $3 today. That’s a 10x jump, even after the pullback.”

The Volatility Warning

Not everyone is cheering without warning. Digital asset strategist Zach Rector, who has over 90 percent of his portfolio in XRP, told listeners that wild swings are part of the ride.

The Conviction of the XRP Army

Still, there’s a reason the XRP community calls itself an army. Many holders aren’t planning to sell, even if prices climb into the $30 to $50 range. Rector himself said he would take some profit along the way but plans to keep most of his XRP long term. Others he speaks with are even rolling their retirement savings into the token.

